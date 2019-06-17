Kilkenny Hurling: Early start for minors on Leinster final Sunday

Kilkenny minor hurling fans face an early start on the road to Dublin for the Leinster final.

Leinster GAA have confirmed that the minor hurling final between Kilkenny and Wexford will be held at 11.30am in Croke Park on Sunday, June 30.

The game will be followed by the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Laois and Westmeath, which throws-in at 1.45pm.

The Leinster senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Wexford, the last game of the triple header, will start at 4pm.

Tickets for the games are on sale online and from usual outlets.