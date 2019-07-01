Kilkenny minor hurlers heading to Thurles on Saturday
Kilkenny manager, Richie Mulrooney
The Kilkenny minor hurlers will be back in action in the All-Ireland championship this weekend.
Following the defeat by Wexford in the Leinster final yesterday, the Cats will face Clare in the opening match in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles on Saturday (3pm).
“It is a tough and demanding schedule on young players, but we will be ready to drive on,” insisted Kilkenny manager, Richie Mulrooney.
Saturday
GAA football All-Ireland senior championship, Round 4
Semple Stadium, Thurles (5pm) Cork v Laois.
Electric Ireland GAA hurling All-Ireland minor championship quarter-final, Round 1
Semple Stadium, Thurles (3pm) Kilkenny v Clare
Sunday
GAA hurling All-Ireland senior championship preliminary quarter-finals
TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (3pm) Westmeath v Cork
O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (4.15pm) Laois v Dublin
