Kilkenny minor hurlers heading to Thurles on Saturday

Kilkenny manager, Richie Mulrooney

The Kilkenny minor hurlers will be back in action in the All-Ireland championship this weekend.

Following the defeat by Wexford in the Leinster final yesterday, the Cats will face Clare in the opening match in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles on Saturday (3pm).

“It is a tough and demanding schedule on young players, but we will be ready to drive on,” insisted Kilkenny manager, Richie Mulrooney.  

Saturday 

GAA football All-Ireland senior championship, Round 4 

Semple Stadium, Thurles (5pm) Cork v Laois.  

Electric Ireland GAA hurling All-Ireland minor championship quarter-final, Round 1 

Semple Stadium, Thurles (3pm) Kilkenny v Clare   

Sunday

GAA hurling All-Ireland senior championship preliminary quarter-finals 

TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (3pm) Westmeath v Cork 

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (4.15pm) Laois v Dublin 

