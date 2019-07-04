New Kilkenny junior soccer season to kick off with President's Cup
Thomastown United, the last team to win the Cup, will take on Freebooters B in the first round in August
The new season of junior football will start with an early race for silverware.
The 2019/20 campaign will kick off with the President’s Cup for Premier Division teams. All eight sides will start the competition in August. The Maher Shield will be brought into play after that, before league games start.
The draw for the opening round of the Cup was made at the Kilkenny & District League's annual meeting. Current Cup holders Thomastown United drawn away to top flight newcomers Freebooters B.
President’s Cup
Freebooters B v Thomastown United
Freebooters A v Clover United
Bridge United v Deen Celtic
Evergreen A v Highview Athletic
With the first council meeting of the new season to be held on August 8, clubs were asked to have their teams for each division to be with the committee by August 1.
