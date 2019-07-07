Kilkenny Triathlon: Memories, not medals, the treasure for Niamh Richardson

She’s had plenty of success at national level, but it’s the club spirit that Niamh Richardson cherishes the most.

“My best achievement with the club is probably some podium finishes in national series races,” she said, “but my best memories are of the triathlons I travelled to with friends and shared the postmortem and craic with afterwards.”

An athletic life meant Richardson was a natural for a triathlon life.

“I had competed at a decent level on the track, cross-country and road in athletics, but there was a natural reduction in intensity after having children,” she said. “We had always been a cycling family - when I was a teenager my Dad cycled with my two brothers and I from Westport to Kerry and back as our summer holiday! It was an easy transition to triathlon.”

BENEFITS

As with all exercise, the benefits of training for triathlons are plentiful.

“The benefit of training and competing in triathlons is that it’s much easier on the joints,” she said. “It’s good for all-round muscular strength to have a mix of cycling, swimming and running.”

And putting those together in the Marble City is the best place to do it.

“I’m probably biased, but there’s nothing like the Kilkenny Triathlon,” she said. “The local cheers, the sweep down the hill with the Castle in view and the social evening afterwards - nothing beats it!

The Immedis Kilkenny Triathlon will be held on Sunday, July 21. To register, click here: