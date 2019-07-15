After surviving a storm Kilkenny face another one now, Cody insists

Beaten Leinster finalists, Kilkenny, may have survived a hurling storm against Cork in Croke Park on Sunday, but they face another almighty challenge next time out against Limerick.

The Cats next big outing in GAA headquarters will be on Saturday week (6pm) against the All-Ireland and National League champions, Limerick. The winners will face either Tipperary or Wexford, who play the second semi-final the day after the Kilkenny/Limerick tie, in the All-Ireland final.

“We are in the semi-finals and we are very happy,” insisted Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, who will be leading the county in his 18th semi-final.

““We know we are playing the best team in the country, the All-Ireland champions. Limerick followed the All-Ireland win by winning the League, and their form in the Munster final was exceptional.

“They are the strong favourites to come out on top, not only the next day but beyond that. That is a terrific challenge to be facing.”

Meanwhile, Kilkenny are at their lowest price so far this year to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup following their 2-27 to 3-18 win over Cork.

The Noresiders odds have been slashed for 7-1 to 4-1 as they chase their first All-Ireland crown since 2015.

The All-Ireland SHC odds are - 11/10 Limerick; 2/1 Tipperary; 4/1 Kilkenny; 15/2 Wexford.

To reach the final - 3/10 Tipperary; 4/9 Limerick; 13/8 Kilkenny; 9/4 Wexford.

