Kilkenny golf: Cleere has tight grip on lead in Golfer of Year event

Things are beginning to take shape in the Golfer of the Year competition in Kilkenny golf club.

Following the Captain’s prize and the June Monthly Medal, the Kilkenny Honda Centre Golfer of the Year top 10 are - 1 Anthony Cleere 57pts; 2 Paschal Connolly 35pts; 3 Eamon Brennan 32pts; 4 Padraig O’Keeffe 30pts; 5 Fergal Cantwell 30pts; 6 Michael Kinchella 28pts; 7 John Larkin 27pts; 8 Padraig Keegan 27pts; 9 Dean Smithwick 25pts; 10 Ritchie Power 24pts.

There are five competitions left, including three majors, which will include additional points, so there is still hope for the chasing pack.

However, it will take some great golf for anyone to get past the vice-Captain, who has a stranglehold on the competition at the moment.

He has been going well to date, and barring a disaster he will take catching.

FUND-RAISER: The annual Open Day fund-raiser for the Junior/Juvenile Club will be held on Wednesday, July 31.

The four person team event will cost €15 per person.

Members, family and friends are invited to support this important event. Funds raised are required to continue the coaching and development of the active junior/juvenile section.

Bookings are available online.

PRESENTATION: There will be a presentation of prizes in the Clubhouse on Friday (9pm).

The prizes will be presented for the following competitions - Wednesday, June 12, Open singles; Sunday/Monday, June 16 and 17, Blue Charity Day; Wednesday, June 26 June, SAP Team Event; Sunday/Monday, June 30 and July 1, June Monthly Medal.

CATERING: Due to essential maintenance by the ESB, today (Wednesday) there will be no catering facilities available until after 1pm..

COURSE NEWS: There will be a divot repair session held most Tuesdays (7.30pm). If available, contact Sean (087 1250853).

A text message reminder is sent to the regular helpers on the divot repair group.

It is very disappointing to see that no new volunteers came forward to help. The club still has to rely on the same people all the time to help maintain the course.

An appeal has been made by the club for people to join the repair sessions. It takes one hour and so much can be achieved.

Junior members are entitled to attend also.

RESULTS: Wednesday, July 10 ladies and gents Open singles (CSS. members 71; visitors 72) 1 Rob Kearney (8) 42; 2 John Larkin (6) 41; 3 Stephen Dawson (17) 40; gross, Michael Buggy (scr), Castlecomer 37; 4 Patrick Foley (14) 40; 5 Noel O’Sullivan (21) 40;6 Donal O’Callaghan (14) (V) 40.

Category 1 (15-19) Gary Delaney (16) 38; Category 2 (20+) Niall Griffin (21) 36.

Ladies section - 1 Dervilla O'Byrne (10) 35pts.

Two's Club - 6th Thomas Martin (Tramore), Tony Murphy, Sam Dunlop (jnr), Eugene Coyne, Mark Grant, Michael Gorman, John Geoghegan, Robert Kearney, John Larkin; 10th PJ O’Reilly, Thomas Martin (Tramore), Billy Goodwin (Tramore), Mark Grant, John Geoghegan, Robert Kearney; 15th Peter Walsh (snr), Michael Keane; 17th Richie Hogan (C’astlecomer), Sean Byrne, Michael Doran, Liam O’Grady, Bobby O’Mahony,

Each 'Two' receives €15 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, July 13, 14, 15 Monthly Medal, sponsored by ecoCool, 1 Reay Brandon (21) 67; 2 David Charlton (5) 68 (b9); 3 John O’Donnell (14) 68; gross:, Richard Power (6) 73; 4 Sean FitzPatrick (16) 68; 5 Noel Ronan (21) 68.

Category 1 (15-19) Liam McCormack (15) 69; Category 2 (20+) Michael Drea (22) 72.

CSS. - Saturday 71;. Sunday 71; . Monday 71.

Two's Club - 6th Jason Barry, Kieran Hoban, Reay Brandon, 10th. Pat Butler; 15th Thomas O’Dowd, Luke Wall, Joe Greene; 17th Martin Duggan, John Geoghegan, Liam Barrett, Conor Morrissey, John O’Donnell, Geoff Meagher; 18th Tommy Deegan.

Each 'Two' receives €25.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents July 11, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Pat Drennan, Peter Ryan, Shem Lawlor, Tony Joyce 70; 2 Martin Mullane, Geoff Meagher, Michael O'Sullivan, Mick O'Brien, 64 (b9); 3 John Martin, Joe Leech, Myles McCabe, Fr John Condon 64; 4 Pat Cody, Tom Brett, Maurice Ryan, Liam Barry 61; 5 Murt Farragher, Phillip O'Neill, Bob Greany, Dick Cogan 60 (b6); 6 Joe Gannon, Kevin Donohue, Jimmy Rhatigan, Pat O'Briain 60 (b6); 7 Michael Grant, Richie McEvoy, Brendan Graham, Ger Power 60.

The club welcomed new member, Fr John Condon into the Society, a former Kilkenny golf club professional. He got off to a good start and featured on the third placed team this week.

The next seniors competition is on Thursday. It is a Golfer of the Year, Round 4, event.

Entry sheet for the President’s prize will be available on this date.

Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

On Thursday, July 25 the competition will be a Rumble. #

Meanwhile, the entry sheet for the Athy outing will be available on this date.

August Diary - Thursday, August 1, President Jimmy Rhatigan’s prize to the seniors and Golfer of the Year, Round 5; Wednesday, August 7, seniors competition instead of Thursday; Monday, August 12, away outing to Athy; Thursday, August 29, Scramble.

WELL DONE: In the Waterford Castle Pro-Am on Saturday, Sean O’Donoghue, assistant professional, turned in an excellent performance.

Hee finished second, shooting an excellent five under par.

LADIES CLUB: Jan Browne was a member of the Leinster girls interprovincial team that won the championship for the fourth straight year at Mount Wolseley golf club last week.

The format was three foursomes and five singles matches.

Jan made a major contribution to the team, winning her singles matches against Munster and Connacht.

She also secured victory in the foursomes against Connacht and went on to half their match versus Ulster.

RESULTS: July 9, ladies two person team event, 1 Mary Leahy Browne (5) and Breda Roche (12) 45pts; 2 Eva Duggan (9) and Aoife Crowdle (12) 43pts (b9); gross, Niamh Kelly (7) and Dervilla O’Byrne (10) 34 gross pts; 3 Mary R Murphy (22) and Mary Rice (27) 42 pts (b9); 4 Margaret Butler (23) and Eileen Sheenan (27) 42pts; 5 Carmel O’Shea (22) and Breda Kavanagh (30) 41pts (b9).

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Ana Lyons (18) 20pts; 2 Stephanie Downes (45) 18pts.

Senior ladies, July 11, two club and putter nine hole competition, 1 Edith Ogilvie, Mary O’Connell, Marie Curran 38; 2 Jane Duggan, Kathleen Price, Francis Grey, Breda O’Loughlin 34; 3 Bridget Norwood, Phil Cooke, Margaret Harmer, Bridget Smee 33; 4 Kathleen Gaffney, Hilda Richardson, Ann B Murphy 32; 5 Paula Bradbury, Greta Nicholson, Elizabeth Tobin 32.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: The junior/juvenile coaching resumes on Saturday.

The first session from 9.45 to 11am is for juniors at primary school level. Juniors must be Ssigned-in and assembled beside the Clubhouse and ready to go as it takes 10 minutes to walk to the practice area.

The second session from 10.50am to 12 noon is for juniors at secondary school level. Juniors for this session only must assemble at the practise area car park and wait until they are called.

The coaching fee for all is €2.

Results July 15, 18 hole Stableford, girls winner, Millie Molloy (33) 30pts; boys full handicap, 1 Brian Harrington (20) 38pts, 2 Oisin Bateman (17) 37pts, 3 Oisin Timmons (15) 36pts.

Boys junior handicap, 1 Sean Keogh (26) 39pts; 2 Liam Moloney (26) 38pts (b3); 3 Louis Raggett (26) 38pts.

The next Junior 18 hole competition is on Monday, July 22. It is the joint club Captain’s, Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy’s prize to the juniors.

The competition will be 18 hole Stableford. The presentation of prizes will be at a date to be confirmed.

Booking is done through the BRS system which is now open. The entry fee is €4.

These competitions count for handicaps. Anyone who has never played in these competitions should get approval from the Saturday morning coaching staff before starting.

Thursday, boys and girls Junior Ope at Rosslare golf club.

The Junior Committee have organised a bus to travel to Rosslare for their Junior Open Day this Thursday.

Schedule for the day - bus will depart the golf club at 10am; bus will be back at the golf club at approximately 8pm; bring a packed lunch.

All will be fed after the round of golf at 5pm.

Sun cream and water are a must.

Full handicap players should bring their GUI card or number. The fee for the day is €20, including bus, competition fee and meal.

Full handicap players will play the main course and junior handicappers will play the Burrows course.

July diary - Wednesday, July 31, junior fund-raiser.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 10.52am to 12.04pm Society/ visitor, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Thursday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies,10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time, 2.44 to 5.56pm Dicksboro Classic, 6.04 to 6.20pm club matches; Friday, 7 to 7.56am members time, 9 to 5.56pm Dicksboro Classic; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 10.28 to 10.52am visitors/guest, 1124am to 12.52pm society/visitors, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 3.24 to 5pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.24pm ladies and gents competition (gents, Richard Duggan memorial singlesl ladies, 18 hole singles Stableford), 3.32 to 3.56pm Courtown v Wexford senior foursomes, 4.04 to 5pm ladies and gents competition; Monday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9 to 11.56am junior/juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm member time, 2.28 to 5.32pm gents, Richard Duggan memorial singles; Tuesday, July 23, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies 18 hole Stableford, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.28 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies Valerie Doyle 18 hole Stroke, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 4.04 to 5.48pm ladies 18 hole Stableford, 6.04 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Wednesday, July 23, 7.32 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 9.48am ladies and gents Open singles.

