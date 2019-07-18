Bord-na-nOg games are flying

There was a major, tell all clash between Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) and Tullaroan in the Duggan Steel under-15 Roinn B hurling league as Bord-na-nOg games continue in full flow.

These teams are the fancied sides for the championship, so when the men in the sash came away with the spoils (3-16 to 1-20) they delivered a major statement.

The game was played at a frenetic pace. Gearoid Dunne gave an exhibition of attacking play, akin to one Richie Power when he was racking up scores for fun at under-age level.

Dunne was ably assisted by James Dillon and Niall Holland, who really turned on the style.

Judging by some of the stick work on display, these teams will probably be looking at Roinn A titles in minor at some stage.

Evan Harding and Conor Brophy were powerful for the losers, but it was not enough to stop Tullaroan in their drive for the points.

Good trip south

The other back match in the under-15 hurling league saw Cloonen/Railyard score a 2-12 to 1-11 win over Mooncoin in their trip down the south of the county.

In the under-13 hurling league, Dicksboro and Piltown ran in the goals in their wins over Thomastown and Kilmacow respectively.

Tullogher Rosbercon took the spoils by 4-12 to 2-11 against Piltown later on in the week.

In Roinn C, Tullaroan and Slieverue registered good wins over the Rower Inistioge and Bagenalstown respectively.

Erin’s Own.............3-11

St Martin’s..............1-7

In the Duggan Steel under-13 Roinn B county football final, Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) and St Martin’s (Muckalee) squared up after a close match earlier in which no quarter was asked for or given.

This game was no exception to the fine fare produced at this level all season.

Erin’s Own got off to a flying start. James Coogan and Conor Brophy pointed for the Castlecomer outfit during the hot opening exchanges.

Martin’s settled soon after and Michael Keane and Aaron Coogan grabbed a point each.

Brilliant goal

James Coogan scored a brilliant goal after a neat swapping of passes with Kevin Buggy. The midfielder added a point and Conor Buggy fired over one too.

A lesser team would have folded, but fair dues to the young Saints they drove on. They cut the deficit during the run up to half time with Jake Dowling and Keane sending the white flag waving.

Half-time score: Erin’s Own 1-4, St Martin’s 0-4.

Again Erin’s Own got off to a good start to the second half when Conor Buggy and James Coogan pointed.

Michael Ruane got St Martin’s on the ’board for the second half with a well converted 45, but Coogan instantly responded with one of his own.

The game really sprung to life when Jake Dowling got on the end of long clearance and then shot to the net.

Coogan again led the response, shooting two fine points.

Further ahead

Erin’s Own went further ahead when two quick goals from the relocated Jack Coogan put serious daylight between the teams.

Keane briefly lifted the enveloping siege, kicking over a point off his right.

In the end Erin’s Own were worthy winners. Their efficiency in attack was probably the difference between the sides.

St Martin’s will have some regrets. They shot 16 wides, which proved to be costly.

Erin’s Own - Sam Coogan; Leo Downey, Bobby Brennan, Alec Kerr; Mark Kennedy, Jack Coogan (capt), Jack Comerford; James Coogan, Conor Brophy; Robert Coogan, James Comerford, Jake Connery; Kevin Buggy, Conor O’Sullivan, Conor Buggy.

Subs - James Brennan, James O’Neill, Josh Kirwan, Will Tynan, Matthew Rowe.

St Martin’s - Luke Cahill; Jack Dooley, Ewan Buggy, Thomas Shore; Darragh Purcell, Matthew Bolger (capt), Patrick Coughlan; Colin Hayes, Michael Ruane; Jake Dowling, Aaron Coogan, Aaron Farrell; Adam Morrissey, Michael Keane, Jack Coogan.

Subs - Tadgh Power, Oscar Broderick, Dean Herbert, Darragh Fahy, Daniel Tallis, Keith Comerford.

Referee - Peter Bourke (Emeralds).

