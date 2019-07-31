Day to remember for the O’Dwyer family in Mount Juliet

Captain Kevin McCartan’s prize to the ladies and Lady Captain Freda Mullen’s prize to the men were the big competitions at Mount Juliet on Sunday.

It was a day to remember for the O’Dwyer family, with mother and son Margaret and Robert claiming the major prizes in both competitions.

Robert was successful with a score of 39 points to win Freda Mullen’s prize while his mother, Margaret, won Kevin McCartan’s prize with a similar score. Margaret scored nines of 17 and 22 points for each of her nine holes. Amelia Drumm was the unlucky loser in the ladies section. She scored 41 points but because of a local rule she had not the required number of scorecards returned in the past 12 months in order to qualify for the main prize. The third place was secured by Freda Mullen with a score of 35 points.

In the men’s section Robert scored nines of 21 points and 18 points for his respective nine holes. Robert had a shot to spare from Seamus Grace, with John Thompson filling third spot with 36 points.

Results, 18-hole Captains’ Day competitions, July 28: Men - 1 Robert O’Dwyer (17), 39pts; 2 Seamus Grace (17), 38pts; 3 John Thompson (8), 36pts. First nine: Paul Mullen (15), 21pts. Second nine: Eddy Keane (8), 19pts.

Ladies - 1 Margaret O’Dwyer (23), 39pts; 2 Amelia Drumm (13), 41pts; 3 Freda Mullen (12), 35pts. First nine: Helen Walsh (18), 20pts. Second nine: Mary Molloy (19), 19pts. Past Captain: Ruth Mulholland (10), 33pts. Nine hole: Ann Daly.

JUNIOR: The weekly Tuesday junior prize was won by Pauric Kirwan.

FRIDAY: The Lady Helen Friday night competition, played over nine holes, was also won by the man in form Robert O’Dwyer with a score of 22 points.

CASTLECOMER

Open Week got off to a flying start at Castlecomer GC on Saturday and Sunday.

Great numbers played and revelled in the marvellous playing conditions and beautiful weather, so continued success for the remainder of Open Week.

INTER-CLUB: The South Leinster team and manager Tony Carr have advanced to the semi-final in Carlow in September. The Pierce Purcell team and their manager, Victor Smith, were beaten recently.

The ladies Junior Foursomes team fought bravely but were beaten in the semi-final by Mullingar in Birr GC. Team was T Manning, B Owens, I Madigan, N Mahon, E Walsh and D O’Donohoe. Subs: M Norton, J Costigan (LC), M O’Keeffe, C Conway, L Mansfield, H Murphy. Managers: H Fogarty, A Ring.

The ladies Senior Foursomes play their semi-final against Royal Curragh GC in Athy GC today (Wednesday) at 3.30pm. All support will be welcomed.

Elsewhere L Mansfield, M Brophy and P Brennan are playing in the Valerie Doyle Cup in Carlow GC today (Wednesday). B Brophy and J Brennan are playing in the Peugeot Coronation Foursomes in The Hermitage GC on Friday. M Downey and F Campion are playing in the Granard Cup Leinster final in Craddockstown GC on August 19, while E Phelan and H Murphy play in the All-Ireland final of Australian Spoons at Portarlington GC on August 26.

SENIORS: Thirty-six golfers played in the seniors’ 16-hole classic. Pleasant conditions led to good scoring throughout.

Results: 1 John Mulcahy (10), Michael Dooley (20), Tony Cooper (27), 75pts; 2 Tony Carr (20), Liam Farrell (22), Pat Graham (24), 73pts; 3 Murty Coonan (11), Matt Pollock (26), Pat Kelly (28), 73pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 3, 5, 20 and 22. The jackpot is now €3,200.

THANKS: The Home Care Classic was a big success at the club. Organisers thanked all who supported the event.

REPAIRS: Members and visitors are continuing to repair plug marks on the greens and rake bunkers. All are encouraged to keep up the good work in the coming weeks.

CAPTAIN’S PRIZE: Martin O’Neill’s Captain’s Prize, a 36-hole stroke competition, starts on August 10 and 11. Round two is on Saturday, August 17, when the top 36 plus ties will compete for the spoils. The Captain’s Prize is the biggest of the majors on the men’s golfing calendar.

RESULTS: Results, Open Week men’s singles stableford, July 28: 1 Michael Doyle (26), 41pts; 2 Patrick Kearney (25), 40pts; gross Michael Curry (3), 35pts. Class One: Tom Coogan (10), 35pts. Class Two: Christy Comerford (14), 39pts. Class Three: Martin Bergin (23), 37pts.

Results, Open Week three-person classic, July 27: 1 Joan Brennan, Frieda Campion, Bessie Brophy, 88pts; 2 Maria Downey, Jo Costigan, Eileen Healy, 86pts; 3 Michael Curry, John Phelan, Noreen Curry, 85pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors Ladies/Gents (categories over 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s) 18-hole singles stableford. Thursday: Two-person scramble (any combination). Boys/Girls junior (under-19) 18-hole singles stableford. Friday and Saturday: Four-person classic (any combination) with prize for a ladies team. Sunday: Three-person champagne scramble (any combination).

CALLAN

The club was a hive of activity as the under-18 junior regional qualifier was held in Callan GC on Monday.

Junior golfers from Kilkenny, Waterford, Gowran, Baltinglass, The Heath, Castlecomer, Portarlington, Royal Curragh, Enniscorthy, Birr, Cill Dara, Athy, Rosslare, Coolatin, Wexford and Callan all had teams in action, with scoring proving excellent (each team had five members, with the best four stableford scores to count).

Callan were represented by Liam Hennessy, Jack Sharpe, Cathal Brett, Hugh Dagg and Blade O’Gorman with Kyle Bergin completing the panel. The host club performed well, with Jack Sharpe producing an excellent 38 point total, but they fell short of the qualifying mark. However, all five Callan panellists have at least one more year of eligibility. The qualifier saw Rosslare, Enniscorthy and Castlecomer come out on top.

The event was hosted by Denis Lawlor and the junior committee.

SINGLES: Finbarr Reidy produced a wonderful score of 43 points to take top honours in the latest round of the O’Dwyer Golf Stores open singles competition. He was closely followed by the ever-improving Robbie O’Dwyer who shot an excellent 41 point total. Damien Knox was the top visitor while Martin O’Halloran took the gross honours. The quartet have qualified for the playoff final of this series, which will be held in Callan on September 27 and 28. The series continues every Wednesday with an entry fee of €15 for visitors.

MATCHPLAY: The matchplay events are continuing in earnest with all singles, fourball and foursome competitions progressing. Competitors are reminded to adhere to the deadlines for completion of all matches.

LADIES: Laoise Hennessy is going from strength to strength and this weekend produced a brilliant 41 point total. Laoise, an outstanding prospect at just 15, is playing off 13 - it won’t be too long before she is in single figures based on the last few weeks.

Mary D Grace had an excellent 39 point total to take second while Claire Henriques continued her excellent form after taking the Captain’s Prize last week with a third place finish with 38 points. Other winners were Teresa Freyne and Ena Kennedy with 36 and 35 points respectively.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 26, 31, 36. Lucky dip winners (€30) were Teckie Brett, Fr J Condon, Anna Starr. Sellers were Joe Cuddihy and Pauline O’Brien. The jackpot is now €1,650.

RESULTS: Results, Wednesday open singles, July 24: 1 F Reidy, 43pts; 2 R O’Dwyer, 41pts; gross M O’Halloran. Visitor: D Knox.

Results, ladies competition, July 23: 1 L Hennessy, 41pts; 2 M D Grace, 39pts; 3 C Henriques, 38pts; 4 T Freyne, 36pts; 5 E Kennedy, 35pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Senior Ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Friday: Social mixed and new members, 5pm. Saturday: Four-person Champagne scramble (Ladies and Gents). Sunday: Four-person Champagne scramble. Monday: Four-person Champagne scramble. Tuesday: Lady Captain’s charity day two-person team event.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Trevor Melbourne was the winner of the 18-hole open single stableford at Mountain View GC at the weekend, taking the spoils with 34 points.

All proceeds from the July and August competitions will go to the Alzheimer Society.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday) to Monday: 18-hole open single stableford. Members €5, visitors €20. Tuesday, August 6: Seniors competitions.

RATHDOWNEY

The fundraising classic will be held at Rathdowney GC on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

All golfers are asked to support this event.

PRIZE: Results, Lady Captain’s prize: 1 Mary Molloy, 144; 2 Kate Kavanagh, 145; gross Claire Molloy, 171; 3 Gillian Dann, 145.

Results, Lady Captain’s 13-hole men’s competition: 1 Robert Jones (12), 31pts; 2 Seán Kelly (23), 31pts; 3 Tommy Delaney (19), 29pts.

MEDAL: Results, Peter Gray Memorial stroke competition (fifth medal), July 27 & 28: 1 Cormac Keating (23), 66; 2 Pierce Harte (13), 69; gross Peter Gray jnr (7), 78; 3 Jason Moore (15), 71.

LADIES: Results, ladies singles competition, July 25: 1 Mary Siney (24), 37pts; 2 Mary Molloy (19), 36pts.

TEAM: Results, two-person team event, July 21: 1 John Gill (21) & Michael Campion (16), 47pts; 2 Seán Laffan (10) & Donal Webster (21), 45pts; 3 John O’Malley (5) & John Fitzgerald (15), 44pts.

SINGLES: Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Michael Power (9), 38pts; 2 Ronan Purcell (Clonmel, 1), 37pts; gross Mike O’Toole (5), 32pts; 3 Ollie Stapleton (11), 37pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Thomas Sweeney (14), 37pts; 2 Diarmuid Everard (14), 36pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors’ outing to Thurles, July 24: 1 Pat Hartigan, 44pts; 2 Willie Ryan, 43pts; 3 Christy Jones, 40pts.

BORRIS

There was a great turnout for Captain John Joyce’s prize at Borris GC.

Results, Captain’s Prize, July 28: 1 Brendan Kiernan (12), 135 (L9); 2 Jimmy Conran (12), 135; 3 Ted Joyce (4), 136 (L18); 4 Barry Murphy (21), 136 (L18); 5 Aidan Somers (19), 136; 6 Rory Joyce (13), 138; 7 Pat McGrath (14), 139; 8 Dan Glynn (17), 140. Past Captains: Kevin Cosgrave (22), 141. Junior: Conor Geoghegan (5), 73. Saturday Prize: Michael Bolger (5), 67. Sunday Prize: Greg Murphy (12), 66.

SINGLES: Results, open singles: 1 C. Sutherland Hogg (10, Enniscorthy), 37pts; 2 Michael Murphy (14), 36pts (B9); 3 Sean Hanafin (14), 36pts (B9).

FRIDAY: Results, Step House Hotel Friday nine-hole singles: 1 Lee Kinsella (15), 24pts; 2 Billy Dermody (15), 23pts; 3 Hud Kelly (9), 21pts (L3).

