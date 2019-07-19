Golf: hot scoring matched the scorching weather

Scoring in all competitions proved to be as hot as the weather on a busy week at Callan golf club.

The Intermediate and Junior Scratch Cups were played in beautiful weather over the weekend.

The Junior Cup was won by head greenkeeper Tommy Manogue with a fantastic of score of 72. Liam Hennessy came in second with a strong 75. Nett winners were Ross Holden on 67 and Larry Malone in second with 69.

The Intermediate Cup made a return to the Hennessy household with Tommy Hennessy reclaiming the trophy after Liam’s win in 2017.

Result: 1 Tommy Hennessy, 81 (B9); 2 Paul Cunningham, 81 (B9). Nett: 1 Paul Murphy, 66; 2 Jimmy Hillman, 69 (B9).

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole stableford, July 9: Cat One - 1 Laoise Hennessy, 38pts. Cat Two - 1 Eileen Cuddihy, 40pts. Cat Three - 1 Caroline Somers, 39pts. Cat Four - 1 Pauline Duffy, 36pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole stableford: 1 Sheila Ryan, 15pts (c/b); 2 Maura Holden, 15pts.

Results, senior ladies competition, July 11: Cat One - 1 Mary Lanigan. Cat Two - 1 Ann McEvoy, 2 Jean Grace. Cat Three - 1 Una Crowley, 2 Maura Holden.

SINGLES: Results, O’Dwyer Golf Stores open singles qualifier: 1 Niall O’Sullivan, 41pts (c/b); 2 Patrick Roche, 41pts (c/b); gross Martin O’Halloran, 38pts. Visitor: Dermot Maher.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 3, 15, 27. Lucky dip winners were Maura Kinchella, Timmy Bergin, Ramon Hayes. The jackpot is now €1,350.

MOUNT JULIET

The men’s July Invitation Day and the July Monthly Medal were the principal competitions at Mount Juliet GC over the week.

The July Invitation Team Event was won by the Peter Mathews led team from Kildare who returned the winning score of 97 points. They had two shots to spare from Ger Dowling’s team of Kilkenny GC members. The winning team scored nines of 54 and 43 points respectively as against 46 and 49 points scored by the runners-up. Once again there was a fine entry for this event.

MEDAL: The principal competition of the week was the monthly medal and good scoring proved to be difficult in tricky conditions. PJ Aylward took the spoils in Category One, while Margaret O’Dwyer won the ladies section.

RESULTS: Results, July Monthly Medal 18-hole stroke, July 14: Cat One - PJ Aylward (7), 71. Cat Two - John Connolly (11), 69. Cat Three - Bill Connolly (17), 76. Ladies - Margaret O’Dwyer (23), 73.

Results, men’s July invitation team event, July 10: 1 Peter Mathew (12), Eamon Behan (14, Naas GC), Des Scahill (12), Josh Byrne (9, Newbridge GC), 97pts; 2 Ger Dowling (12), Tom Sloyan (10, Kilkenny GC), Martin Byrne (11), Frank Dalton(9, Kilkenny GC), 95pts.

DIARY: Thursday: Open singles competition. Friday: Open four-person scramble. Sunday: Open singles competition. Summer League for members.

CASTLECOMER

Lady Captain Jo Costigan’s big day will take over Castlecomer GC on Saturday.

Following on from Tuesday’s qualifier, which also featured a mixed scramble, nine-hole ladies scramble and competition for the Get into Golf section there will be even more action on Saturday. Included in the schedule are a nine-hole singles stableford from 2pm, juvenile scramble at 4 and a mixed scramble at 5.30pm.

A social evening has also been organised for Saturday, with prizegiving scheduled for 9pm.

SPOONS: H Murphy and E Phelan will play in the national finals of the Australian Spoons competition in Portarlington in August.

STABLEFORD: Results, Quirkes Pharmacy ladies 18-hole singles stableford: 1 F Campion, 42pts; 2 B Owens, 37pts; 3 M Norton, 37pts; 4 M Furlong, 36pts.

INTER-CLUB: The Cullen Cup team took on Tulfarris on Saturday. Despite a good performance, Tulfarris proved too strong. Team was: P Comerford, M Downey, V Smyth, J Brennan, P Murtagh, L Mansfield, N Walsh, B Brophy, M O’Shea and Jo Costigan.

SENIORS: The seniors’ 16-hole classic saw a good few scores in excess of 70pts. Yet, in a competition which featured 32 players, the winning teams had that little bit extra.

Results: 1 Tommy O’Neill (8), Eamonn Mc Evoy (23), Michael Mc Grath (26), 76pts; 2 Johnny Brennan (10), Seamie Brennan (20), Christy Ryan (26), 75pts; 3 Jimmy Byrne (15), Ollie Meagher (18), Tony Carr (20), Gerry O’Neill (26), 73pts.

OPEN WEEK: Castlecomer Open Week starts on July 27. Timesheet details are available online or by contacting Linda, tel 056-4441139, on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

Open Week features nine days of great golf, starting with a three-person classic on July 27 and concluding with a three-person champagne scramble (any combination) on August 4.

BAR MANAGER: Louise Stapleton has been appointed the new bar manager by the management committee.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 7, 14, 22 and 26. The jackpot is now €2,800.

RESULTS: Results, Intermediate Scratch Cup, July 14: 1 Fergal O’Neill (15), 78; 2 John Phelan (12), 80; 3 Warren Byrne (11), 83. First Nett: John Dowling (13), 72 (B9). Second Nett: David Allen, 72 (B9).

Results, Junior Scratch Cup: 1 Jason Brennan (4), 71; 2 Michael Dermody (6), 75; 3 Robert Brennan (9), 76 (B9). Nett Prize: Barry Doyle (6), 70 nett.

Results, 18-hole open singles, July 11: 1 Cathal O’Reilly (19), 44pts; 2 Joe Dowd (14), 43pts; gross Michael Buggy (0), 40pts; 3 David Dowling (18), 41pts (B9).

DIARY: Thurs 18th July Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Open Singles, Sunday 21st July Men’s 18 Hole Open Singles, Tuesday 23rd July, 9 hole mixed scramble with draw at 5.30pm.

GOWRAN PARK

The annual Charity Open Week, in aid of Cois Nore Centre and the Nore Dragon Paddlers, will be held at Gowran Park GC next week.

Running from Monday to Friday it promises to be a great week. Booking is available by contacting the golf office, tel 056-7726699. Non-golfers can also make a pledge directly by contacting the office.

The full list of events is: Monday, early bird singles (€13 per person); Tuesday, three-person rumble (€20pp); Wednesday, nine-hole singles (€10pp - play 18 holes for €20); Thursday, 18-hole singles (€20pp); Friday, three-person scramble (€20pp).

SCRATCH: Handicappers 10-18 are invited to Gowran Park on July 28 for the Intermediate Scratch Cup. Bookings from the golf office or online.

DIARY: Friday & Saturday: Young Irelands GAA Golf Classic. Sunday. Members Monthly Medal. Monday to Friday: Pink Charity Week – open golf competition each day.

RATHDOWNEY

Ladies Captain Lily Graydon warmed up for her Captain’s Prize at Rathdowney GC when she scored a hole in one on her way to winning the 18-hole stableford competition at the weekend.

The Captain’s Prize will be held today (Wednesday) and Saturday.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole stableford, July 13 and 14: 1 Lily Graydon (22), 42pts; 2 Gillian Dann (25), 34pts; gross Noeline Delahunty (11), 22pts (33pts).

Results, ladies singles stableford, July 14: 1 Maureen Duggan (26), 34pts.

Result, ladies 18-hole single stableford, July 10: 1 Lily Graydon (23), 39pts.

MEDAL: Results, Medal stroke competition, July 13 & 14: 1 Michael Power (9), 68; 2 John Fitzgerald (16), 68; gross Brendan Ryan (2), 73; 3 Andy Whelan (14), 70.

SINGLES: Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Sean Mullins (14), 41pts; 2 James Ryan (10), 41pts; gross Brendan Ryan (2), 32pts; 3 Brian Mason (16), 40pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, July 11: Cat A - 1 Joe Hennessy, 31pts; 2 John O’Malley, 29pts. Cat B - 1 Mick Gibbons, 29pts; 2 Denis Cleere, 29pts.

BORRIS

Results, Healy’s Pharmacies open singles, Borris GC, July 14: 1 Pat Leahy (17), 46pts; 2 Louis Cosgrave (16), 39pts (B9); 3 Cyril Hughes (15), 39pts.

FRIDAY: Results, Step House Hotel Friday nine-hole singles: 1 Edmund Gallahue (9), 20pts; 2 Johnny Prendergast (7), 19pts; 3 Terry Whelan (13), 18pts (L6).

OPEN: Results, open singles stableford: 1 Sean Kerr (24), 44pts; 2 Dermot Malone (16), 41pts (B9); 3 Jim Kielthy (14), 41pts; gross Michael Bolger (5), 32pts; 4 Michael Gibbons (17), 40pts (B9); 5 Ronnie Rowan (9), 40pts; 6 Dermot Kelly (12), 38pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, July 11: 1 Margaret Geoghegan (17), 36pts; 2 Stephanie Dargan (31), 34pts; 3 Helen Jordan (17), 33pts.

