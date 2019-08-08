Soccer: Kilkenny ace Ellen Molloy to represent Thomastown United in Ireland squad

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy has been included in the first squad picked by new Republic of Ireland Women’s under-17 head coach James Scott.

The Thomastown United played has been selected for the Girls In Green's double-header in Belgium, with seven players receiving first-time call-ups.

Lean Coen Hayes (Cork City), Annie Gough (Galway WFC), Chloe Smullen (Peamount United), Jodie McQuillan (Shelbourne), Chloe McCarthy (Shelbourne), Ella Maree (Shelbourne) and Sarah Kiernan (Sligo Rovers) will all feature for the first time with 17 players coming from seven Só Hotels Women’s National League clubs.



Ireland fly out to Belgium today (Thursday, August 8) and will face the hosts in friendly games on Sunday and Wednesday.

Speaking about the new role and his first squad selection, James Scott said: “I’m honoured to be given the role, it is an exciting time to be involved in the women’s game and the recent World Cup can only inspire this current generation.



“Belgium will be an excellent test for the squad ahead of the first phase qualifiers in Lithuania and we have seven players who have been called up for the first time so this will provide an excellent experience for them. We have players from a broad range of clubs, all throughout the country, and that reflects the top-class work that is being done in women’s football at the moment.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Rugile Askalnyte (Bohemians), Leah Coen Hayes (Cork City)

Defenders: Annie Gough (Galway WFC), Chloe Smullen (Peamount United), Jodie McQuillan (Shelbourne), Chloe McCarthy (Shelbourne), Sarah Kiernan (Sligo Rovers), Emer O’Neill (Sligo Rovers)

Midfielders: Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Aoibheann Clancy (Limerick FC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Ella Maree (Shelbourne), Muireann Devaney (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick FC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Hazel Cawley (Peamount United), Zoe Leonard (Shelbourne), Erin McLoughlin (Sea Rovers), Kerryanne Brown (Sion Swifts)



Staff: Head Coach: James Scott, Assistant Coach: Irene Hehir, Goalkeeping Coach: David Rooney, Video Analyst: Alana Moran, Doctor: Ciara Grant, Physio: Charlotte Skidmore, Team Operations: Clare Conlon



Fixtures

August 11: Belgium v Republic of Ireland, (2pm, Irish Time), Belgian Football Center.

August 14: Belgium v Republic of Ireland (10.30am Irish Time), Belgian Football Center.