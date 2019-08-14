Camogie: Kilkenny ready to renew rivalries with old foes Tipperary in All-Ireland semi-final

This is one of the deadliest rivalries in Gaelic Games, and it is fantastic to see it played out on one of the biggest stage of the Camogie calendar once more.

Kilkenny have, of course, been regulars at this level, and are serial Semi-Final victors, pursuing a fourth consecutive Final appearance and a sixth in seven seasons.

Kilkenny have taken off the shackles this year, having deployed Anne Dalton as sweeper in recent seasons and withdrawn numbers to clog up the middle third in preparation largely for the Cork challenge. The 2016 champions only lost the last two deciders to the Rebels by the minimum margin on each occasion but it appears that Ann Downey has decided to go for the jugular this time around.

While the Stripeywomen have always had heavy scorers, they have ramped it up this term with five individuals recording 3-10 or more in just four games: Dalton, Denise Gaule, Katie Power, Michelle Quilty and Miriam Walsh.

The repositioning of Dalton has clearly been the most notable aspect of this shift in emphasis. It should be remembered that the St. Lachtain’s legend earned three All-Stars at centre-back and is the reigning Player of the year, but she was player of the year a decade ago as a midfielder, from where she earned her other three All-Stars gongs. Most of this season has seen her operating across the half-forward line, with the odd midfield appearance, and in accumulating 5-10 from play, at an average of just over 1-3 a game, is her side’s leading scorer.

Dalton also got a goal as Kilkenny launched an ultimately fruitless second-half rally in the League Final against Galway but they gained some measure of recompense for that defeat, albeit with no silverware on the line, when having two points to spare over the Tribeswomen in the opening tie of the Championship. Comfortable victories were registered subsequently against Wexford, Offaly and Limerick.

On the other hand, Tipperary haven’t dined at the top table for since 2006 when among the panel was Mary Ryan, who has had a stellar season so far. They haven’t won the O’Duffy Cup since the previous year, when their skipper was the unrelated Joanne Ryan, back in the fold on the Intermediate squad that claimed Division 2 League honours this year and has also reached the penultimate hurdle of their Championship.

The Intermediates are returning to the last four and so too are the Seniors, which is indicative of the progression that has been made and a pleasing consistency of performance. This has been done while introducing some of the All-Ireland Minor runners-up of 2015, the champions of 2016 and a handful of the current talented squad too.

This campaign has had its well-publicised tribulations, not least the loss of manager Bill Mullaney for health reasons, but the remaining mentors took up the cudgel, with Niamh Lillis the public face of what she emphasises is a group effort.

The Premiers came through the group stages with four consecutive wins to finish second, overcoming losses during games of key individuals such as Orla O’Dwyer and Karen Kennedy, in a couple of those ties to advance.

They then withstood an early Limerick onslaught to grind out a win in the Semi-Final. O’Dwyer was magnificent at Semple Stadium that evening, with Kennedy, Niamh Treacy and Mary Ryan, filling in at full-back due to the injury of Gemma Grace, having already played centre-back and midfield this season, others to shine. Cáit Devane worked selflessly as usual and on a difficult evening for freetakers, was unerring from placed balls. Megan Ryan has been a real goal threat throughout the campaign running from deep positions while the younger element is represented by the likes of Grace O’Toole. Nicole Walsh has recovered from concussion to be a major option from the bench and Clodagh Quirke is an excellent team captain.

If Tipperary can get enough possession, and get the deployment of Mary Ryan right – marker or springboard for attacks – they do have the artillery to ask questions of a Kilkenny defence that possesses plenty of redoubtable operators such as Edwina Keane, Emma Kavanagh, Grace Walsh and Collette Dormer but has been largely untested since the Galway outing.

They have also shown that they possess the mindset to roll with the punches, as well as the quality to land a killer blow but Kilkenny exude a sense that the whole year has been about September 8th after their last two agonising near-misses and will be hot favourites.

Saturday, August 17

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final

Kilkenny v Tipperary

LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5.30pm

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)