Dara from Clara leaves his mark on Irish rugby ball

Vodafone Ireland, official sponsor of the Irish Rugby team, has revealed ‘Ireland’s Ball’ ahead of the team’s departure to Japan. In partnership with Gilbert, Vodafone has created a world first ball grip that features the fingerprints of 32 people representing the 32 counties of Ireland.

Representing Kilkenny on the ball is Dara Leamy, a third-class student from Clara. He is a sports fanatic, especially rugby, hurling, squash and soccer, and according to his Rugby coach has ‘No. 9 in his blood’.

Ireland’s Ball is a unique rugby ball that celebrates the diverse fabric of modern Irish society. The 32 people selected to contribute their fingerprint to Ireland’s Ball represent Irish rugby fans and the #TeamOfUs from every corner of the country.

Vodafone has launched a search for one lucky individual to present Ireland’s Ball to the Irish Rugby team before they depart for Japan. The presentation will take place at the Aviva Stadium on September 6.

Contributors to the ball include Maeve Cox (Meath), the first baby born in Ireland in 2019; Ciara Griffin (Kerry), captain of the Women’s Rugby team; John Burke (Clare), who summited Everest in 2017; Brian John Spencer, an artist from Belfast and Matt NiGrioffa (Connemara), an Irish speaking lobster fisherman and founding member of An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí, the only Irish speaking rugby team in the world.

Vodafone’s Head of Sponsorship and Business Brand Gerry Nixon said Vodafone’s mission with Irish rugby is to create the most interconnected team and fanbase on the planet through the #TeamOfUs.

“Our ‘Everyone In’ campaign is an invitation to everyone around the country, and indeed every Irish rugby fan around the world, to come together and connect with Irish rugby in the build-up to and during their time in Japan.”

Over the course of the Guinness Series, Vodafone will be bringing fans closer to the team via social content, ticket competitions and exclusive, instant match highlights for all of Ireland’s international matches on the My Vodafone app.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.