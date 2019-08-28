Michael Fennelly to take charge of Offaly hurlers

Former Kilkenny All-Star Michael Fennelly is to take charge of the Offaly senior hurlers for 2020.

The eight time All-Ireland medal winner is to be appointed for a two to three year term in the hope of bringing Offaly hurling back in to the Leinster championship.

Fennelly, an All-Ireland winning captain, three time All-Star and Hurler of the Year in 2011, will take charge of a side that dropped out of the top tier this season and will hope to revive their fortunes - just as former team mate Eddie Brennan has done with nieghbours Laois this year.

A fitness instructor and lecturer, he has worked with the Kildare footballers

A statement on the Offaly GAA website read: "The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation."

"This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA. Michael is looking forward to the upcoming Offaly club championship and will use these games as the platform to choose his panel for 2020."