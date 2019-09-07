Late free secures draw for James Stephens but O'Loughlins still make final

An Eoin Guilfoyle 67th minute free secured a draw for James Stephens but couldn't deny O Loughlin Gaels a place in the league decider.

An injury time goal set up a dramatic finish to a contest the Gaels looked like winning having led 1-10 to 0-9 at half time with a Robbie Buckley goal and were four points clear on the hour.

They now face Dicksboro in the league decider.