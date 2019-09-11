Kilkenny Soccer: Draw made for the Maher Shield quarter-finals

The Kilkenny & District League have made the draw for the quarter-finals of the Maher Shield.

Newpark or East End United or Ormonde Villa v Tullaroan

Thomastown United or Freebooters B v Freebooters A

Evergreen v St John's

Callan United v Bridge United

There were goals galore in the Maher Shield at the weekend, with teams filling their boots.

Freebooters hit Brookville for 11. Ger Hayes netted three, with Jim Ryan (2), Jason Hennessy, Sam Watkins, Andy Walsh, Joe Banville, Fred Odera and Divine Amaukwu also on the scoresheet.

Callan United also had a good win, beating Paulstown 06 6-2 on Sunday. Jack Canavan and Eoghan Fahey chipped in with a brace apiece, while there were goals also for Darragh Bergin and Nicky Roche.

Evergreen dethroned Shield champions Highview Athletic with a 7-1 win. David Grincell (2), Sean Barcoe, Eoin Kavanagh, Niall Andrews, Nathan West and Ben Hickey were on target for the Kells Road club.

Elsewhere Bridge United beat Fort Rangers 3-1 thanks to strikes from David Dunne (2) and Evans Wallace. Tullaroan beat Lions 4-2 while St John’s beat Deen Celtic 2-1.