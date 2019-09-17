Interesting ties in Kilkenny junior hurling championship quarter-finals
Emeralds, who beat Graignamanagh in the championship, face Slieverue in the junior quarter-finals
Championship season is in full swing across the county and the junior scene is no exception.
Following the opening round of games last weekend, the route to the final became a little clearer for the surviving sides after the quarter-final draw was made in Nowlan Park on Monday night.
The games, which will be played on the weekend of September 28 and 29, are:
Conahy Shamrocks v Mooncoin
Piltown v Barrow Rangers
Emeralds v Slieverue
Dicksboro v James Stephens or O’Loughlin Gaels
