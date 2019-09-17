Interesting ties in Kilkenny junior hurling championship quarter-finals

Championship season is in full swing across the county and the junior scene is no exception.

Following the opening round of games last weekend, the route to the final became a little clearer for the surviving sides after the quarter-final draw was made in Nowlan Park on Monday night.

The games, which will be played on the weekend of September 28 and 29, are:

Conahy Shamrocks v Mooncoin

Piltown v Barrow Rangers

Emeralds v Slieverue

Dicksboro v James Stephens or O’Loughlin Gaels