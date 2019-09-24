Soccer: This week's fixtures from the Kilkenny & District League

Dreams of reaching the Aviva Stadium will be on the minds of several Kilkenny clubs as they start out on the FAI Junior Cup adventure this weekend.

The biggest junior competition in Ireland, clubs will take their first step on what they hope will be a long and successful journey this Sunday. The matches, all of which will be played at 11am on Sunday, form part of a hectic weekend of league and cup action.

THURSDAY

Under-11 Schoolboys League Black

Clover United x1 v Spa United x1, 7.15pm.

FRIDAY

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Evergreen B v Callan United, 6.30pm.

Evergreen U-11 v Evergreen A, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions v Thomastown United, 12.45pm.

East End United v Stoneyford United , 2.30pm.

Bridge United v Piltown, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Callan United v Thomastown Athletic, 10am.

Deen Celtic v Evergreen Athletic, 5pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Fort Rangers v Freshford Town, 12.15pm.

Evergreen Boys v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.

Thomastown United Boys v Highview Athletic, 2pm.

Freebooters Boys v Evergreen City, Watershed 2pm.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Mullinahone A v Thomastown United, 10.30am.

Lions v Freebooters, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Fort Rangers v Freebooters Athletic, 10.30am.

Callan United v Bridge United Athletic, 1pm.

Thomastown United Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 4pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Evergreen Boys v Freshford Town, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Thomastown City v Evergreen City, 12.30pm.

Paulstown 06 v Stoneyford United Boys, 2pm.

Deen Celtic Boys v Deen Celtic City, 3.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 1

Thomastown United 1 v Stoneyford United 1, 11am.

Evergreen United v Piltown, 12.30pm.

Evergreen City v Freebooters, 3.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 2

Thomastown United 2, Stoneyford United 2, 12 noon.

Evergreen Athletic v Callan United, 2pm.

Spa United v Lions, 2pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Evergreen x2 v Highview Athletic x2.

Freebooters x2 v Freebooters x2, Watershed 12 noon.

Bridge United x2 v Thomastown United x2, 1pm.

Callan United x2 v Stoneyford United x2, 3pm.

Deen Celtic x2 v Lions x2, 4.30pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

River Rangers x1 v Stoneyford United x1.

Freshford Town x1 v Paulstown 06 x1, 11am.

Under-9 Schoolboys’ Development

Evergreen x4 v Freebooters x4, 10am.

Evergreen x4 v Stoneyford United x3, 10am.

Bridge United x4 v Thomastown United x3, 10am.

Callan United x3 v Paulstown 06 x1, 10am.

East End United x1 v Freshford Town x1, 10am.

Deen Celtic x2 v Highview Athletic x2, 10am.

Clover United x2 v Lions x2, 10am.

SUNDAY

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen v Bunclody, 11am.

Bridge United v St Fiacc’s, 11am.

Thomastown United v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

New Ross Celtic v Freebooters, 11am.

Newpark v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Fort Rangers v North End United, Buckley Park 11am.

Intosport.ie Division 1

East End United v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

River Rangers v Highview Athletic B, 11am.

Freshford Town A v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.

O’Neills Leinster Junior Shield

St John’s v Swords Celtic, 2.30pm.

Killenagh Warriors v Newpark B, 2pm.

Abbeyleix v Tullaroan, 11am.

Division 3

Brookville v Evergreen 46, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Stoneyford United Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Spa United v East End United, 11am.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Lions B v Bohemians, 12 noon.

Thomastown United v Burrin Celtic, 12 noon.

Lions A v Bansha Celtic, 2pm.

MONDAY

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Freebooters Athletic v Stoneyford United, Watershed 7.15pm.