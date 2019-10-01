Kilkenny GAA: Draws made for intermediate and junior hurling semi-finals

The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Kilkenny GAA intermediate and junior hurling championships.

Some tasty ties are on offer for clubs as they chase county titles and, with it, promotion to the next grade of hurling in the county.

Intermediate league champions Thomastown await the winners of the St Lachtain's v Dunnamaggin replay in their semi-final. Those sides will meet again this weekend after Conor Hoban's goal earned Dunna' a last gasp draw.

The second semi-final sees Tullaroan go up against the winners of the St Martin's v Young Irelands quarter-final replay. They will also meet again this weekend after finishing all square in Clara on Sunday.

JUNIOR

In the junior hurling championship Conahy Shamrocks have been paired with Slieverue in a mouth-watering semi-final.

The other side of the draw sees Barrow Rangers (Paulstown) awaiting the winners of the all-city quarter-final between Dicksboro and O'Loughlin Gaels.