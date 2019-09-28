Kilkenny IHC: Conor Hoban to the rescue for Dunnnamaggin

A dramatic goal with the second last puck of the game earned determined Dunnamaggin a battling draw with Shield champions, St Lachtain’s of Freshford in the intermediate hurling championship quarter-finals in Kilmanagh today.

Lachtain’s looked to have booked a place in the semi-finals when well worked late points from Liam Hickey and Simon Rafter left them leading by 2-17 to 1-17 with less than a minute remaining.

However, Dunna’ mustered one last attack, and when the excellent Ronan Coffey crossed from the right, Conor Hoban got a touch at the near post to turn the ball into the net and force a replay next Saturday.

Dunna’ were the better team during most of the opening half, and at one stage they worthy leaders by 0-9 to 0-3. Lachtain’s crept back into the match, and a goal just on half time by Shane Donnelly earned them parity at 0-10 to 1-7 at the break.

When Noel McGree flicked the ball to the net from a long free from goalie, Darren Brennan, in the 49th minute to put St Lachtain’s 2-14 to 1-15 in front, and Liam Hickey added a quick point they looked to have gained the upper-hand.

Dunnamaggin just wouldn’t let go, and in the end they earned a battling draw and replay.

SCORERS: St Lachtain’s - Liam Hickey (0-10); Noel McGree (1-2); Shane Donnelly (1-0); Darragh Maher, Simon Rafter (0-2 each); Paddy Killeen (0-1). Dunnamaggin - Conor Hoban (1-3); Eoghan Kearney (0-5); Michael Cody (1-1; Ronan Coffey (0-3); Adam Fitzpatrick, Darren Fitzpatrick (0-2 each); Ian Walsh (0-1).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.