Reid and Mullen nominated for Player of the Year awards

Kilkenny have had nine players nominated for places on the 2019 PwC All-Star hurling team, plus Ballyhale Shamrocks attackers, TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen have been nominated in the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year categories.

All-Ireland kingpins, Tipperary, lead the way in the list of PwC All-Star hurling nominations with 11 names on the short-list of 45 players. In all, eight counties made the cut.

In a 12-month period of major change at the top, only six of last year’s All-Star winning players make this year’s nominations list. Those six are Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Graeme Mulcahy, Patrick Horgan, Cian Lynch and Richie English.

Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan, Cork’s Patrick Horgan and TJ Reid of Kilkenny are all shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Rory O’Connor (Wexford) are the three selected for the young players award.

Nominations

Goalkeepers - Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Enda Rowland (Laois), Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders - Chris Crummey (Dublin), Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny), Jack Kelly (Laois), Seán Finn (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Richie English (Limerick), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Barry Heffernan (Tipperary),Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford), Paudie Foley (Wexford), Liam Ryan (Wexford).

Midfielders - Cathal Mannion (Galway), Cian Lynch (Limerick), William O’Donoghue (Limerick), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford), Kevin Foley (Wexford).

Forwards - Alan Cadogan (Cork), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick),John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Séamus Callanan (Tipperary), John McGrath (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Lee Chin (Wexford), Conor McDonald (Wexford).

Player Of the Year nominees - Patrick Horgan (Cork), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Séamus Callanan (Tipperary).

Young Player of the Year nominees - Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Rory O’Connor (Wexford).

