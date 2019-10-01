All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY 

Duggan Steel Under-15 B HC quarter-final

MW Hire Dunmore: Tullaroan v Erin[s Own (7.30pm)  

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Gaelscoil Osra, Loch Bu: Gaelscoil Osraí V Clara NS (3.30pm)  

Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS v Kilkenny CBS NS (3.30pm)  

St Patrick’s DLS: St Patrick’s DLS v St Canice`s NS (3.30pm)  

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster School Football Roinn C

Ballyragget NS: Ballyragget NS v Windgap NS (3.30pm)  

Kilkenny School Project: Kilkenny School Project v The Model School (3.30pm).  

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football North

Coon Muckalee NS: Coon Muckalee NS v Conahy NS (3.30pm)  

Clogh Moneenroe NS: Clogh Moneenroe NS v Castlecomer BNS (3.30pm) 

Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS v Lisdowney NS (3.30pm)  

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football North Central

Graigue/Skeough: Graigue/Skeough v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm)  

St John`s Senior NS: St John`s NS v St Canice`s NS (3.30pm) 

Kilmanagh NS: Kilmanagh NS V Clara NS (3.30pm)  

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football South

Tullogher Rosbercon NS: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)  

The Rower Mixed NS, Inistioge: Rower Inistioge NS v Mooncoin Schools (3.30pm)  

Piltown NS: Piltown NS v Kilmacow BNS (3.30pm) 

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football South Central

Dunnamaggin NS: Dunnamaggin NS v Mullinavat NS (3.30pm)  

Carrickshock NS: Carrickshock NS v Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale (3.30pm)  

Scoil McCauley Rice NS: Scoil McCauley Rice NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm)  

SATURDAY

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC quarter-finals

Danesfort: O'Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat (1pm)  

Nowlan Park: Dicksboro v Erin’s Own (3pm)  

Nowlan Park: Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks (5pm) 

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC quarter-final

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: St Martin's V Young Irelands (12.45pm)  

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC relegation final

Thomastown: Tullogher Rosbercon v John Lockes (12noon)  

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A HC quarter-final

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dunnamaggin (11am)  

Duggan Steel Under-15 B HC semi-final

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Kilmacow (2.30pm)  

Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling Championship final

Larchfield: St Patrick's v Ballyhale Shamrocks (11am)  

Duggan Steel Under-15 C 13 Aside Hurling League play-off

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Naomh Moling (4pm)  

SUNDAY

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC quarter-final

Thomastown: Rower Inistioge v James Stephens (12noon)  

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling Relegation Final

Clara: St Patrick's v Bennettsbridge (2pm)  

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC quarter-final replay

Tom Ryall Park: St Lachtain's v Dunnamaggin (2pm)  

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League

Thomastown: Thomastown v Galmoy/Windgap (11am)  

St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Galmoy/Windgap (11am)  

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B HC quarter-finals

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Carrickshock (11am)  

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Young Irelands (11am)  

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C HC

Ballyhale: Barrow Rangers v Ballyhale Shamrocks (11am)  

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Mullinavat (2pm)  

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B final

Páirc Lachtain: Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels (11am) 

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship semi-final

Nowlan Park: Conahy Shamrocks v Slieverue (3.45pm)  

WEDNESDAY

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Kilkenny CBS NS: Kilkenny CBS NS V Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm)  

Clara NS: Clara NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)  

St Canice`s NS: St Canice`s NS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)  

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster School Football Roinn C

Goresbridge/Paulstown: Goresbridge/Paulstown v Kilkenny School Project (3.30pm),  

The Model School: The Model School v Ballyragget NS (3.30pm).

