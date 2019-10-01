All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
Duggan Steel Under-15 B HC quarter-final
MW Hire Dunmore: Tullaroan v Erin[s Own (7.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Gaelscoil Osra, Loch Bu: Gaelscoil Osraí V Clara NS (3.30pm)
Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS v Kilkenny CBS NS (3.30pm)
St Patrick’s DLS: St Patrick’s DLS v St Canice`s NS (3.30pm)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster School Football Roinn C
Ballyragget NS: Ballyragget NS v Windgap NS (3.30pm)
Kilkenny School Project: Kilkenny School Project v The Model School (3.30pm).
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football North
Coon Muckalee NS: Coon Muckalee NS v Conahy NS (3.30pm)
Clogh Moneenroe NS: Clogh Moneenroe NS v Castlecomer BNS (3.30pm)
Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS v Lisdowney NS (3.30pm)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football North Central
Graigue/Skeough: Graigue/Skeough v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm)
St John`s Senior NS: St John`s NS v St Canice`s NS (3.30pm)
Kilmanagh NS: Kilmanagh NS V Clara NS (3.30pm)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football South
Tullogher Rosbercon NS: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)
The Rower Mixed NS, Inistioge: Rower Inistioge NS v Mooncoin Schools (3.30pm)
Piltown NS: Piltown NS v Kilmacow BNS (3.30pm)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools Football South Central
Dunnamaggin NS: Dunnamaggin NS v Mullinavat NS (3.30pm)
Carrickshock NS: Carrickshock NS v Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale (3.30pm)
Scoil McCauley Rice NS: Scoil McCauley Rice NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm)
SATURDAY
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC quarter-finals
Danesfort: O'Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat (1pm)
Nowlan Park: Dicksboro v Erin’s Own (3pm)
Nowlan Park: Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks (5pm)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC quarter-final
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: St Martin's V Young Irelands (12.45pm)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC relegation final
Thomastown: Tullogher Rosbercon v John Lockes (12noon)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A HC quarter-final
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dunnamaggin (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-15 B HC semi-final
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Kilmacow (2.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling Championship final
Larchfield: St Patrick's v Ballyhale Shamrocks (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-15 C 13 Aside Hurling League play-off
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Naomh Moling (4pm)
SUNDAY
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC quarter-final
Thomastown: Rower Inistioge v James Stephens (12noon)
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling Relegation Final
Clara: St Patrick's v Bennettsbridge (2pm)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai IHC quarter-final replay
Tom Ryall Park: St Lachtain's v Dunnamaggin (2pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League
Thomastown: Thomastown v Galmoy/Windgap (11am)
St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Galmoy/Windgap (11am)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B HC quarter-finals
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Carrickshock (11am)
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Young Irelands (11am)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C HC
Ballyhale: Barrow Rangers v Ballyhale Shamrocks (11am)
Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Mullinavat (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B final
Páirc Lachtain: Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels (11am)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship semi-final
Nowlan Park: Conahy Shamrocks v Slieverue (3.45pm)
WEDNESDAY
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Kilkenny CBS NS: Kilkenny CBS NS V Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm)
Clara NS: Clara NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)
St Canice`s NS: St Canice`s NS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster School Football Roinn C
Goresbridge/Paulstown: Goresbridge/Paulstown v Kilkenny School Project (3.30pm),
The Model School: The Model School v Ballyragget NS (3.30pm).
