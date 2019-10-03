Kilkenny golf: Betty Byrne the big winner in Waterford

Forty ladies from Castlecomer golf club travelled to Waterford Castle GC for vice-captain Eileen Healy’s outing. The course was in excellent condition.

Betty Byrne was the worthy winner with 37 points. The team event was won by Margaret Furlong, Margaret O’Keeffe and U Whelan with a score of 78 points.

The longest drive was won by J Brennan and while the nearest the pin prize was won by C Conway. The nine-hole scramble was won by J Ryan, D Brennan and C Campion with a score of 41 ⅓.

SENIORS: Thirty-one golfers played in the men’s 16-hole stableford classic.

Results: 1 John Kelly (14), Marty Connolly (21) & Jimmy O’Reilly (22), 82pts; 2 Murty Coonan (10), Tom Slevin (27) & Eddie Fogarty (27), 81pts; 3 Christy Comerford (12), Tommy McGuinness (17) & Eamonn McEvoy (22), 77pts.

The seniors’ outing to Rathdowney has been rescheduled for Monday, October 21.

GREENS: Following the recent poleforking on the greens members are reminded of the importance of repairing plug marks which occur every time a high approach shot lands on the putting surface. Attention in this regard will ensure great greens over the autumn and winter months.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 15, 18, 24 and 28. The jackpot is now €5,000.

RESULTS: Results, two-person team event, September 29: 1 Ronan Ryan (7) & John Buggy (9), 48pts; 2 Fergus O’Brien (13) & Reena O’Brien (33), 47pts (B6); 3 Michael Manogue (13) & Brian Dermody (16), 47pts.

Result, men’s singles, September 26: 1 Dick Farrell (18), 36pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors’ 16-hole classic. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles.

CALLAN

The fundraising classic will be held at Callan GC this weekend.

Running from Friday to Sunday the three-person team (any combination) competition is open to all. There will be prizes for Ladies team, Non GUI and team over combined ages over 180 years!

Bookings online or 056-7725136.

LADIES: The Bradley Cup was held in very pleasant conditions at Callan GC.

In what was a great turnout, 54 ladies played in the competition.

Results: 1 Eileen Cuddihy, 2 Breda Walsh, 3 Patsy Murphy.

Results, nine-hole qualifier: 1 Kay O’Neill, 2 Mary Norton.

The Senior Ladies celebrated Captain Ena Kennedy’s Day with 12 holes of testing golf, followed by dinner and presentation of prizes. Carmel O’Sullivan was a very popular winner, with 45 ladies competing.

SINGLES: Thirty-six qualifying golfers played in the keenly-contested finals of the O’Dwyer Golf Stores open singles competition.

Results: 1 Diarmaid Aylward, 39pts; 2 Nicholas Walsh, 37pts; 3 Ciaran Kennick, 37pts; Jeff Lynch 37pts (gross).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. The jackpot is now €2,550.

COURSE: Members are reminded to replace divots with sand mix and repair pitch marks.

GOWRAN PARK

Results, monthly medal, Gowran Park, September 28 & 29: 1 Frank Costelloe (13), 70 nett; 2 Larry Malone (7), 70 nett; gross Richie Lowry (6), 77; 3 Tony Dunne (8), 71 nett. Category 18+: Sean Og O’Sullivan (20), 74 nett.

FOURBALL: Sunday’s club competition will be a fourball.

DIARY: Friday & Saturday: Two-day racing festival – no golf. Sunday: Members’ monthly medal (last of season).

BORRIS

Results, open seniors competition, Borris GC: 1 Tom Foley (16), 40pts; 2 Pat Cullen (17), 39pts; 3 Joe Malone (17), 36pts.

FRIDAY: Results, Step House Hotel Friday nine-hole singles: 1 Pat Cullen (17), 20pts; 2 Mick Hanrahan (19), 18pts (L3); 3 Greg Murphy (11), 18pts.

WINTER: Results, Winter League (round one): 1 Paul Dundon (13), 39pts; 2 George Donohoe (14), 38pts; 3 John Canning (19), 37pts (B9); gross Michael Bolger (4), 33pts; 5 Edmond Gallahue (9), 37pts (L9); 6 James Todd (10), 37pts (B9); 7 Jim Whelan (12), 37pts (B9). Day prizes - Wednesday: Tom Quinn (12), 37pts. Saturday: Alan Foley (13), 37pts. Sunday: Joe O’Neill (11), 36pts. Ladies prize: 1 Margaret Whelan (25), 37pts; 2 Kathy Mitchell (19), 35pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition: 1 Kathy Mitchell (19), 31pts; 2 Margaret Whelan (25), 28pts; 3 Elizabeth Sheehan (25), 25pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, ladies 18-hole single stableford, Rathdowney GC, September 25: 1 Noeline Delahunty (11), 34pts; 2 Marie Phelan (27), 33pts; 3 Kathleen Maher (15), 31pts; 4 Breda McEvoy (34), 30pts.

Result, ladies 18-hole stableford, September 22: 1 Teresa Norton (22), 35pts.

SINGLES: Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles (sponsored by Ossie Bennett): 1 Adam Costelloe (13), 41pts; 2 Liam Hogan (14), 37pts.

NEW ROSS

The New Ross GC course has seen huge amounts of rain over the past ten days but is still in great order as shown by the high scoring returns.

FOURBALL: Results, Tuesday Fourball: 1 Pat Phelan (13) & Tommy Tyler (14), 26pts (L6); 2 Richie Aylward (19) & MJ Cullen (20), 26pts (L3); 3 John Coleman (20) & Phil Walsh (15), 26pts.

SINGLES: Results, September singles: 1 Eddie Kent (16), 40pts (L9); 2 Paul Whelan (15), 40pts; 3 Richie O’Grady (16), 39pts (L9); gross Michael Ryan jnr, 36pts. Cat One: Mossy Connell (8), 37pts. Cat Two: John Paul Traynor (11), 39pts. Cat Three: Danny Hayes (17), 37pts (L9).

PRESENTATIONS: The presentations for the fourball and singles competitions will be held on Sunday at 6pm.

SENIORS: The weather gods smiled on the seniors as the rain held off until the majority of players had finished their round. Conditions were tough, with little or no run on the ball, but good scores were the order of the day.

Playing the new format of no limit on drives and play your own ball on the par threes, this proved to be a most enjoyable competition for all veteran players.

It was tight at the top as some six teams of the 12 who played registered scores in the mid-90s and better.

The team of Dick Cuddihy (13), Richie Aylward (19), Brian Dolan (21) and Aidan Wallace (28) were first past the post and clear winners with a cracking score of 98 points.

On 96 points and placed second were Hughie O Connor (20), Dan Quigley (20), Paddy Mahoney (21) and Sean O hUginn (23). Third spot went to Pat Doyle (17), Kenny Irwin (22), Michael Brennan (23) and Jamesie Murphy (24) with 94 points.

Only one nearest the pin prize was won and that by Aidan O Connor on the ninth hole. Tomorrow (Thursday) the seniors will tee off on the yellow forward discs. On the board for October are John Kennedy, John Joe Murray and Steve Travis.

DIARY: Sunday: Eighteen-hole stableford. Tuesday: Fourball competition (final fourball of year).

