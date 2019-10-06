The Village and Castlecomer drawn in Kilkenny semi-finals

The two teams who have already qualified for the Kilkenny senior hurling championship semi-finals have been drawn together.

Yesterday Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) waded through the rain and battle the wind to earn a place in the last four.

The have been drawn against city side, James Stephens, who enjoyed bright sunshine in Thomastown today when beating the Rower-Inistioge in their quarter-final tie.

The second semi-final will be between O’Loughlin Gaels or Mullinavat, who drew their quarter-final yesterday, and defending champions, Shamrocks Ballyhale or Clara.

The latter tie was called off yesterday following a tragic death in the Shamrocks club.

The full draws are - Erin’s Own v James Stephens; O’Loughlin Gaels/Mullinavat v Ballyhale Shamrocks/Clara.

The semi-final will be played on Sunday, October 13 with the county final on October 27.

