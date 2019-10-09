Kilkenny GAA take their vision for development to New York

Kilkenny GAA are set to advance plans for developing an all-weather and floodlit playing facility in the heart of the city.

While the plans are in their infancy and the exact costs are unknown, those involved in the project know they are talking about a €1-million plus development.

The vision of the County Board to expand playing facilities to back up GAA headquarters at Nowlan Park and the MW Hire training centre at Dunmore include the provision of a full size all weather and floodlit pitch.

The likely venue for the new facility is the grounds of St Kieran’s College, with the college having use of the pitch and ancillary amenities during the day and the GAA in general at other times.

There is general agreement between the parties about the development.

A small fund has already been set aside for the project or some other such development, and the idea will be advanced further next month when Kilkenny take their fund-raising efforts to the US.

Kilkenny GAA will host a corporate networking event in New York to coincide with the county’s participation in the Super 11s hurling tournament in the Big Apple in November.

The teams

The Cats were invited into the Super 11s tournament with All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, along with Limerick, the MacCarthy Cup winners in 2018, and current Leinster champions Wexford.

The series was played at Boston’s Fenway Park in the last two years.

The 2019 edition will be staged at Citi Field and the competition has been renamed the ‘New York Classic’.

Kilkenny view this as a timely opportunity. The corporate event, which will be held in association with St Kieran’s College, is seen as a wonderful opportunity, utilising both networks to broaden the footprint of all that can be achieved through Gaelic games.

The New York gathering will be a continuation of a series of very successful corporate networking functions held in Dublin in recent years.

Wonderful work is being carried out by the group of people committed to making this event a reality, we have been assured.

Great support for the idea is being received from people locally and in America, from Kilkenny and much further afield, we have been told.

At the event, American football coach and former player, Brian Kelly, the current Head Coach of Notre Dame football and a fan of Kilkenny hurling, will join the Kilkenny group, which is expected to include manager, Brian Cody.

Kilkenny GAA work in partnership with schools throughout the county and bordering counties to promote Gaelic games, and this planned facility would be seen as something that could benefit everyone.

On Thursday night the ’Board will present their annual equipment grants to dozens of schools in the area who promote Gaelic games.

Incidentally, the Queens venue being used for the Supers 11s is the home of the New York Mets. The games will be played on Saturday, November 16.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Board will confirm county hurling Selection Committees at their meeting on Monday night.

Senior manager, Brian Cody, is expected to put the names of James McGarry (Bennettsbridge) and DJ Carey (Young Irelands) before the meeting for ratification as selectors, with Michael Comerford (O’Loughlin Gaels) the nomination as team trainer.

Former coach/trainer, Michael Dempsey, who has been part of the set up since 2005 and was involved with eight All-Ireland winning teams, has stepped aside while former selector, Derek Lyng (Emeralds) will move and take over as manager of the Kilkenny under-20 team.

