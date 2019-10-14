Kilkenny GAA: Now the name is UPMC Nowlan Park

Kilkenny GAA tonight agreed to the renaming of local headquarters as UPMC Nowlan Park under a new sponsorship agreement.

A 10 year sponsorship deal has been agreed with UPMC, a world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer that has been caring for patients in the South East for over a decade.

Kilkenny GAA chairman, Jimmy Walsh told delegates at the monthly meeting of the County Board that the partnership will enormously benefit GAA players in the county across all age grades, including development squads with the provision of the most modern technology and training systems available.

“We are delighted to welcome UPMC to Nowlan Park and look forward to working with them in the years ahead,” Mr Walsh added. “Our partnership is an excellent fit for Kilkenny GAA. Health and wellness are an integral part of UPMC’s mission, as they are of key importance to Kilkenny GAA.

“This alliance will help to enhance and develop facilities in Nowlan Park into the future. Thanks to UPMC’s sponsorship, we will be able to invest in the betterment of the association in County Kilkenny, providing a higher class of facilities and maintaining them to a proper standard at the stadium, something that every club in the county and beyond will benefit from.”

David Beirne, Chief Executive officer at UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford and senior vice president, UPMC International, added: “UPMC has a history of working with leading sporting organisations to support excellence on and off the pitch. In the US we’ve been partnering with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins for many years and are excited about extending this spirit of partnership to Kilkenny GAA.

“Through our sponsorship of UPMC Nowlan Park, we look forward to supporting the GAA and Gaelic games in Kilkenny and the South East in the years ahead, from top inter county players to the grassroots club level.

“Our mission is to serve our community by providing outstanding patient care and to shape tomorrow’s health system through clinical and technological innovation, research, and education. We look forward to collaborating with Kilkenny GAA on many different initiatives across health and wellness, player welfare and education.”

County team selectors

Meanwhile, the County Board also ratified the new county team management committees for the season. They are:

Senior hurling - Brian Cody (manager), James McGarry and DJ Carey (selectors), Michael Comerford (Strength and Conditioning Coach).

Under-20 - Derek Lyng (manager) with Peter Barry and Michael Rice as selectors.

Under-17 - Richie Mulrooney (manager) with Adrian Finan, Martin Carey and Sean Kelly as selectors and the team trainer for 2020 will be James Meagher.

Christy Walsh was ratified as the Kilkenny junior football manager. The team coach will be JJ Grace. Dan O’Neill and Paddy McConigley will be selectors.

