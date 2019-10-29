All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster club intermediate hurling quarter-final

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (1.30pm): Rosenallis (Laois) v Tullaroan. Ref: Barry Redmond (Wexford)

AIB Leinster club junior hurling championship quarter-final

Lawless Memorial Park, Swords (1.30pm): Fingallians (Dublin) v Conahy Shamrocks. Ref: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)

AIB Leinster club junior football championship:

Kilkenny venue (1.30pm): Mooncoin v Rathgarogue/Cushinstown

(Wexford). Ref: Gary Hurley (Westmeath)

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling quarter-final)

Inistioge; Rower Inistioge v Bennettsbridge (2pm)

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling quarter-final)

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lachtain’s (2pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship final

TBC: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (1.30pm)

SUNDAY

AIB Leinster club senior hurling quarter-final

TEG Cusack Park Mullingar (1.30): Clonkill (Westmeath) v Ballyhale Shamrocks

Ref: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v John Lockes (1.30pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship final

UPMC Nowlan Park: Dicksboro v Mooncoin (3pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship final

UPMC Nowlan Park: Young Irelands v St Martin’s (1pm)

Duggan Steel under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13-a-side final

Larchfield: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).

