All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
SATURDAY
AIB Leinster club intermediate hurling quarter-final
O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (1.30pm): Rosenallis (Laois) v Tullaroan. Ref: Barry Redmond (Wexford)
AIB Leinster club junior hurling championship quarter-final
Lawless Memorial Park, Swords (1.30pm): Fingallians (Dublin) v Conahy Shamrocks. Ref: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)
AIB Leinster club junior football championship:
Kilkenny venue (1.30pm): Mooncoin v Rathgarogue/Cushinstown
(Wexford). Ref: Gary Hurley (Westmeath)
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling quarter-final)
Inistioge; Rower Inistioge v Bennettsbridge (2pm)
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling quarter-final)
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lachtain’s (2pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship final
TBC: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (1.30pm)
SUNDAY
AIB Leinster club senior hurling quarter-final
TEG Cusack Park Mullingar (1.30): Clonkill (Westmeath) v Ballyhale Shamrocks
Ref: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v John Lockes (1.30pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship final
UPMC Nowlan Park: Dicksboro v Mooncoin (3pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship final
UPMC Nowlan Park: Young Irelands v St Martin’s (1pm)
Duggan Steel under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13-a-side final
Larchfield: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).
