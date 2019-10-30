Kilkenny champs Shamrocks are favourites for All-Ireland club title

Kilkenny champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks are the new favourites for the All-Ireland senior club hurling championship after they swept aside James Stephens in Sunday’s Kilkenny final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Henry Shefflin’s men saw their goal breached within minutes, but they hit back in style to run out 2-21 to 1-15 winners to claim their 17th Kilkenny title.

The victory has seen Ballyhale leap to the top of the All-Ireland market after BoyleSports trimmed them into 2/1 from 3/1 to successfully defend their crown.

Previous favourites Cuala have been eased to 11/4 from 15/8.

Beaten finalists last time, St Thomas’ set up a repeat of the Galway final from 2018 with victory over Turloughmore. They are in to 8/1 from 14/1 to claim their first All-Ireland crown since 2013.

St Thomas’ are also gaining some fresh support to go one better than last time and their cut into 8/1 from 14/1 now makes them third favourites.”

All-Ireland senior club hurling championship betting - 2/1 Ballyhale Shamrocks; 11/4 Cuala (Dublin); 8/1 Patrickswell (Limerick); 8/1 St Thomas (Galway); 10/1 Ballygunner (Waterford); 12/1 Glen Rovers (Cork); 16/1 Liam Mellowes.

