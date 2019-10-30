It was time for handball teams to take centre stage

On Saturday the boys under-12/13 and under-14/15 team semi-finals and finals were contested in Ballina, and then on Sunday in Broadford, Limerick the girls inter-provincial Team of Six was decided when Leinster played Munster.

First up on Saturday at the Tipperary venue was the boys under-12/13 championship final involving Cork and Kilkenny.

Following their comprehensive win in the Four Wall final against Tyrone, the Kilkenny team was confident of adding the softball title.

From the start the black and amber boys were very much in control. They powered on to a comfortable 90-30 victory.

The Kilkenny squad was John Hayes, Cathal Buckley, Conor Doyle, Noah Minogue, Anthony Clifford, James Kenny, Cian Doherty and Oisin Farrell.

There was disappointment for the under-14-15 team. They were defeated 87-59 in the semi-finals by Tipperary.

The team was Joe Prendergast, Ronan O’Brien, Luke Hanrahan, Rory Glynn, Paul Delaney, Noah Bourke, Luke Bourke and Aaron Hosey.

On Sunday in Broadford the Leinster girls provincial team lost to Munster opposition.

Leinster team - Noelle Dowling, Hannah Clifford, Amy Brennan, Lauren Power, Holly Byrne and Katie Byrne.

