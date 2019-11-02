Adrian Mullen takes top Young Hurler award

The honours continue to roll in for young Kilkenny hurler, Adrian Mullen.

Only five days after playing a star role when Ballyhale Shamrocks won their 17th Kilkenny senior hurling championship, Mullen was honoured as the young Hurler of the Year at the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Year awards ceremony.

This latest honour for Adrian Mullen comes in a season that also saw him win the AIB Club Hurler of the Year title.

Kilkenny had three players honoured as hurling All-Stars - TJ Reid, Padraig Walsh and Colin Fennelly.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.