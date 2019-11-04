UPMC launches Nowlan Park Kilkenny partnership with gear bags sponsorship

UPMC has launched its 10-year partnership with Kilkenny GAA by sponsoring gearbags for this Sunday’s Minor A and B Kilkenny Hurling Championship Finals.

Players from Dicksboro, Mooncoin, Young Irelands and V St. Martin’s gaa clubs each received new gearbags in their club colours in advance of Sunday’s game, to celebrate the announcement.

Nowlan Park, home to Kilkenny GAA, has been renamed UPMC Nowlan Park under the partnership with UPMC, a world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer that has been caring for patients in the South East for over a decade.

Chairperson of Kilkenny GAA Jimmy Walsh said the deal will ‘enormously benefit GAA players in Kilkenny across all age grades, including development squads."

“We are delighted to welcome UPMC to Nowlan Park and look forward to working with them in the years ahead. Our partnership is an excellent fit for Kilkenny GAA. Health and wellness are an integral part of UPMC’s mission, as they are of key importance to Kilkenny GAA," Mr Walsh said.

“This alliance will help to enhance and develop facilities in Nowlan Park into the future. Thanks to UPMC’s sponsorship, we will be able to invest in the betterment of the association in County Kilkenny, providing a higher class of facilities and maintaining them to a proper standard at the stadium, something that every club in the county and beyond will benefit

from," the windgap man added.

David Beirne, chief executive officer at UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford and senior vice president, UPMC International, said UPMC had a history of working with leading sporting organisations to support excellence on and off the pitch.

"In the US, we’ve been partnering with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins for many years and are excited about extending this spirit of partnership to Kilkenny GAA. Through our sponsorship of UPMC Nowlan Park, we look forward to supporting the GAA and Gaelic games in Kilkenny and the South East in the years ahead, from top inter county players to the grass roots club level.

“Our mission is to serve our community by providing outstanding patient care and to shape

tomorrow’s health system through clinical and technological innovation, research, and education. We look forward to collaborating with Kilkenny GAA on many different initiatives across health and wellness, player welfare and education," Mr Beirne said.

UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford has over 50 expert consultants working across a range of specialties, including radiotherapy; cardiology; concussion; orthopaedics; sports medicine; ophthalmology; oncology / haematology; radiology; ear, nose and throat; gynaecology; urology and general surgery.

These are supported by a wider team of dedicated medical, nursing and administrative staff to ensure the hospital offers patients the right care, in the right way, at the right time – in a first-class facility that is close to home.

Through a partnership with the HSE, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre in Waterford has been providing radiotherapy to public and private patients from all over the South East for the past 13 years. UPMC’s services and facilities in Ireland also include the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre in Cork; UPMC Outreach Centre at Shamrock Plaza in Carlow; and the UPMC Concussion Network, the first countrywide network of health care providers for the diagnosis and treatment of concussion.

UPMC is an international, not-for-profit healthcare provider and insurer. Trusted by millions of patients across the world and affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, UPMC operates more than 40 hospitals, as well as 700 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and is delivering its global expertise to those living in Ireland, Italy, China and Kazakhstan.