All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling quarter-finals
Lisdowney 2-13, Graigue Ballycallan 0-14
Bennettsbridge 0-19, Rower Inistioge 1-15
Glenmore 5-15, Graignamanagh 1-23
St Lachtain's 4-12, Barrow Rangers 2-6
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling roujnd one
John Lockes 3-14, Tullaroan 1-14
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Roinn A Hurling Championship final
Dicksboro 0-18, Mooncoin 0-6
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Roinn B Hurling Championship final
Young Irelands 3-7, St Martin's 2-6
Duggan Steel Under-15 A Hurling Championship final
Dicksboro 5-13, Young Irelands 3-1
