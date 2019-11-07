Kilkenny basketball Stars shine

The Kilkenny under-18 Stars girls basketball team made history at the weekend.

They qualified for the first time for Basketball Ireland National Cup quarter-finals.

The journey wasn’t easy. The girls had to play four tough games in the qualifiers in Belfast.

The girls progressed to the last eight stage for the first time ever in their club history, which took some doing.

The under-18 boys also competed in the Basketball Ireland National League competition in Gormanston.

Sadly for them, they didn’t progress to the next stage.

The achievements of both squads and coaches were huge.

