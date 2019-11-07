All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures for the coming week:
THURSDAY
Marble City Travel Minor B Championship
Danesfort: Emeralds v Tullaroan, 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Tullogher, 7pm
SUNDAY
Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am
Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Athy (Kildare), 11am
Marble City Travel under-21 A Championship
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Young Irelands, 11am
Jenkinstown: Conahy v Tullaroan, 11am
Coon/Muckalee: St Martin’s v Thomastown, 11am
Kilmacow/Slieverue: St Claire’s v Piltown, 11am
