All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures for the coming week:

THURSDAY

Marble City Travel Minor B Championship

Danesfort: Emeralds v Tullaroan, 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Tullogher, 7pm

SUNDAY

Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am

Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Athy (Kildare), 11am

Marble City Travel under-21 A Championship

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Young Irelands, 11am

Jenkinstown: Conahy v Tullaroan, 11am

Coon/Muckalee: St Martin’s v Thomastown, 11am

Kilmacow/Slieverue: St Claire’s v Piltown, 11am

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.