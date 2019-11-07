The Kilkenny soccer fixtures programme
The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:
SATURDAY
Under-19 League
Callan United v Lions, 2pm.
Deen Celtic v Highview Athletic, 2pm.
FAI Youths’ Cup
Gorey Rangers v Freebooters, 12 noon.
Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Villa v Freebooters, 2.30pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1
Thomastown Athletic v River Rangers, 10.30am.
Deen Celtic v Bridge United Athletic, 11am.
Callan United v Stoneyford United, 11am.
Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 3pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A
Freshford Town v Fort Rangers, 11.30am.
Highview Athletic v Thomastown United Boys, 1pm.
Evergreen City v Freebooters Boys, 1pm.
Bridge United Boys v Evergreen Boys, 2pm.
Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Evergreen v Wexford Albion, 12 noon.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Bridge United Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 12.45pm.
Callan United v Stoneyford United Athletic, 1pm.
Thomastown United Athletic v Fort Rangers, 3.30pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A
East End United v Freshford Town, 11am.
Freebooters City v Thomastown Boys, Watershed 1pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2
Stoneyford United Boys v Deen Celtic City, 11am.
Paulstown 06 v Thomastown City, 11.30am.
Freebooters Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, Watershed 3.30pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 1
Evergreen City v Thomastown United No 1.
Evergreen United v Bridge United.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 2
Spa United v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.
Lions v Stoneyford United No 2, 2pm.
Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Bridge United v Ferrybank, 11am.
Fort Celtic v Freebooters, 12.30pm.
Thomastown United v Clerihan A, 1pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Thomastown United x2 v Evergreen x2, 10am.
Highview Athletic x2 v Callan United x2, 10am.
Lions x2 v Stoneyford United x2, 11am.
Deen Celtic x2 v Freebooters x2, 11am.
Freebooters x2 v Evergreen x2, Watershed 11.30am.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black
Freshford Town x1 v Clover United x1, 10am.
Paulstown 06 x1 v Stoneyford United x1, 10am.
River Rangers x1 v Spa United x1, 10am.
SUNDAY
FAI Junior Cup
Rosslare Rangers v Thomastown United, 11am.
Freebooters v Crettyard United, 12 noon.
Newpark v Wexford Bohs, 11am.
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A Kells Road, 11am.
Highview Athletic A v Bridge United A, 11am.
Intosport.ie Division 1
East End United v Evergreen B, 11am.
Callan United v Ormonde Villa, 11am.
Evergreen C v Stoneyford United, 2pm.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2
Paulstown 06 v Freshford Town A, 11am.
Castlewarren Celtic v Highview Athletic B, Watershed 2pm.
Bridge United B v Lions, 2pm.
Division 3
St John’s v Clover United B, 11am.
Tullaroan v Brookville, 11am.
Under-17 League
Thomastown United v Lions, 11am.
Evergreen v Callan United, 2pm.
Under-15 SFAI Subway Inter-League
NECSL v Kilkenny & District League, 2pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Deen Celtic Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 1
Freebooters v Piltown, Watershed 2pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 2
Callan United v Thomastown United No 2, 2.30pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1
Stoneyford Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 11am.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A
Spa United v Evergreen Boys, 7.15pm
