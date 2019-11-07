The Kilkenny soccer fixtures programme

The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:

SATURDAY

Under-19 League

Callan United v Lions, 2pm.

Deen Celtic v Highview Athletic, 2pm.

FAI Youths’ Cup

Gorey Rangers v Freebooters, 12 noon.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Villa v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Thomastown Athletic v River Rangers, 10.30am.

Deen Celtic v Bridge United Athletic, 11am.

Callan United v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 3pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Freshford Town v Fort Rangers, 11.30am.

Highview Athletic v Thomastown United Boys, 1pm.

Evergreen City v Freebooters Boys, 1pm.

Bridge United Boys v Evergreen Boys, 2pm.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Evergreen v Wexford Albion, 12 noon.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 12.45pm.

Callan United v Stoneyford United Athletic, 1pm.

Thomastown United Athletic v Fort Rangers, 3.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

East End United v Freshford Town, 11am.

Freebooters City v Thomastown Boys, Watershed 1pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Stoneyford United Boys v Deen Celtic City, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Thomastown City, 11.30am.

Freebooters Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, Watershed 3.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 1

Evergreen City v Thomastown United No 1.

Evergreen United v Bridge United.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 2

Spa United v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.

Lions v Stoneyford United No 2, 2pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Bridge United v Ferrybank, 11am.

Fort Celtic v Freebooters, 12.30pm.

Thomastown United v Clerihan A, 1pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Thomastown United x2 v Evergreen x2, 10am.

Highview Athletic x2 v Callan United x2, 10am.

Lions x2 v Stoneyford United x2, 11am.

Deen Celtic x2 v Freebooters x2, 11am.

Freebooters x2 v Evergreen x2, Watershed 11.30am.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Freshford Town x1 v Clover United x1, 10am.

Paulstown 06 x1 v Stoneyford United x1, 10am.

River Rangers x1 v Spa United x1, 10am.

SUNDAY

FAI Junior Cup

Rosslare Rangers v Thomastown United, 11am.

Freebooters v Crettyard United, 12 noon.

Newpark v Wexford Bohs, 11am.

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A Kells Road, 11am.

Highview Athletic A v Bridge United A, 11am.

Intosport.ie Division 1

East End United v Evergreen B, 11am.

Callan United v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Evergreen C v Stoneyford United, 2pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

Paulstown 06 v Freshford Town A, 11am.

Castlewarren Celtic v Highview Athletic B, Watershed 2pm.

Bridge United B v Lions, 2pm.

Division 3

St John’s v Clover United B, 11am.

Tullaroan v Brookville, 11am.

Under-17 League

Thomastown United v Lions, 11am.

Evergreen v Callan United, 2pm.

Under-15 SFAI Subway Inter-League

NECSL v Kilkenny & District League, 2pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 1

Freebooters v Piltown, Watershed 2pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Div 2

Callan United v Thomastown United No 2, 2.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 11am.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Spa United v Evergreen Boys, 7.15pm

