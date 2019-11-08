'Whites and Kilmacow chase the last Kilkenny minor hurling title of the season

Following the hectic action in Sunday’s two minor hurling finals in UPMC Nowlan Park, the last of the county deciders at this level will be played this weekend.

The Roinn A and B finals produced big wins in terms of significance for Dicksboro (A), and Young Irelands (Gowran) and this Sunday the Roinn C decider will be played at Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan (1.30pm).

Blacks and Whites play Kilmacow in a tie that fell victim to the weather last weekend.

From the outset many observers had these two sides as the ones to watch in this grade.

Kilmacow scored a good win in the first round over John Lockes (Callan). Early goals did the damage here.

In the all south semi-final it was a high octane affair between Kilmacow and Mullinavat.

The scoring was high with the standard of play more akin to a Roinn A clash.

James Walsh, Tom Butler and Liam Lacey were to the fore as Kilmacow eventually outlasted their neighbours by 3-14 to 2-12.

Blacks and Whites first foray into championship hurling saw them venture south and a late scoring burst from Senan Doyle and Sam Byrne was enough to help them to a 1-16 to 2-7 win.

Their semi-final win was something of a one-sided affair. They simply had too much class for a young Ballyhale Shamrocks.

There will be a number of county players in action for both sides, so another high class affair is expected.

Blacks and Whites squad

James Whitty (16).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: Henry Shefflin.

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Corey Doyle (15).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: DJ Carey

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Daire Murphy (15).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

John Meaney (15).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: Eoin Murphy

Favourite other sport: Golf

Sean Ryan (17).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Handball.

Patrick McDonald (17).

School: Good Counsel, New Ross

Favourite player: Colin Fennelly

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Pierce Ryan (14).

School: St Kieran’s College

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Joe Whitty (17).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: Tommy Walsh

Favourite other sport: Handball

Seanan Doyle (17).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: Richie Hogan

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Daire Moran (15)

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: Padraig Walsh

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Sam Byrne (16).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Jack Kelly (14).

School: Kilkenny CBS

Favourite player: Paddy Deegan

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Cian Jordan (16)

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Ice hockey

Tadhg Farrell (14)

School: Borris VS

FAvourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Rugby

Michael Prendergast (17).

School: Kilkenny college

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Ryan Murphy (17).

School: Borris sVS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Josh Barcoe (17).

School: Borris VS

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Soccer

Mike Murphy (17).

School: Kilkenny CBS

Favourite player: Eoin Murphy

Favourite other sport: Kayaking

The Kilmacow squad

Tom Butler (14)

School: Abbey Community College, Ferrybank

Favourite player: ‘Chap’ Cleere

Favourite other sport: Motorsport

Jack Murphy (17)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Padraig Walsh

Favourite other sport: Football

Kieran Dowling (17)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Eoin Murphy

Favourite other sport: Football

Conor Walsh (17)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Football

Eoin Walsh (16).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Gaelic football

Fergal Sutton (17)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Eoin Larkin

Favourite other sport: Gaelic football

Stephen Moore (17)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Cillian Buckley

Favourite other sport: Basketball

Fionn Blanche (17).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Richie Leahy

Favourite other sport: Football

Billy Phelan (16).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Paddy Deegan

Favourite other sport: Football

Liam Lacey (16)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Adrian Mullen

Favourite other sport: Badminton

Harry Twomey (16)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Huw Lawlor

Favourite other sport: Football

Paddy Regan (16).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: DJ Carey

Favourite other sport: Gaelic football

Darragh Kelly (15)

School: Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale

Favourite player: Henry Shefflin

Favourite other sport: Football

Jack O’Neill (15)

School: DLS, Waterford

Favourite player: Henry Shefflin

Favourite other sport: Football

Tadhg Connolly (15).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Lee Chin

Favourite other sport: Cross-country running

Dev Lowe (16).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Tommy Walsh

Favourite other sport: Badminton

Ted Doyle (15)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Colin Fennelly

Favourite other sport: Athletics

James Walsh (15)

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Huw Lawlor

Favourite other sport: Athletics

Donnacdha Williams (15).

School: DLS, Waterford

Favourite player: Padraig Walsh

Favourite other sport: Rugby

Josh Mate (15).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Richie Hogan

Favourite other sport: Football

Fionn Walsh (15).

School: Colaiste Cois Siuire, Mooncoin

Favourite player: TJ Reid

Favourite other sport: Football

Ciaran Murray (14).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Tommy Walsh

Favourite other sport: Football

Sean Dowling (14).

School: Abbey CC

Favourite player: Cillian Buckley

Favourite other sport: Golf

