'Whites and Kilmacow chase the last Kilkenny minor hurling title of the season
Following the hectic action in Sunday’s two minor hurling finals in UPMC Nowlan Park, the last of the county deciders at this level will be played this weekend.
The Roinn A and B finals produced big wins in terms of significance for Dicksboro (A), and Young Irelands (Gowran) and this Sunday the Roinn C decider will be played at Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan (1.30pm).
Blacks and Whites play Kilmacow in a tie that fell victim to the weather last weekend.
From the outset many observers had these two sides as the ones to watch in this grade.
Kilmacow scored a good win in the first round over John Lockes (Callan). Early goals did the damage here.
In the all south semi-final it was a high octane affair between Kilmacow and Mullinavat.
The scoring was high with the standard of play more akin to a Roinn A clash.
James Walsh, Tom Butler and Liam Lacey were to the fore as Kilmacow eventually outlasted their neighbours by 3-14 to 2-12.
Blacks and Whites first foray into championship hurling saw them venture south and a late scoring burst from Senan Doyle and Sam Byrne was enough to help them to a 1-16 to 2-7 win.
Their semi-final win was something of a one-sided affair. They simply had too much class for a young Ballyhale Shamrocks.
There will be a number of county players in action for both sides, so another high class affair is expected.
Blacks and Whites squad
James Whitty (16).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: Henry Shefflin.
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Corey Doyle (15).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: DJ Carey
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Daire Murphy (15).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
John Meaney (15).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: Eoin Murphy
Favourite other sport: Golf
Sean Ryan (17).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Handball.
Patrick McDonald (17).
School: Good Counsel, New Ross
Favourite player: Colin Fennelly
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Pierce Ryan (14).
School: St Kieran’s College
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Joe Whitty (17).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: Tommy Walsh
Favourite other sport: Handball
Seanan Doyle (17).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: Richie Hogan
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Daire Moran (15)
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: Padraig Walsh
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Sam Byrne (16).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Jack Kelly (14).
School: Kilkenny CBS
Favourite player: Paddy Deegan
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Cian Jordan (16)
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Ice hockey
Tadhg Farrell (14)
School: Borris VS
FAvourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Rugby
Michael Prendergast (17).
School: Kilkenny college
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Ryan Murphy (17).
School: Borris sVS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Josh Barcoe (17).
School: Borris VS
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Soccer
Mike Murphy (17).
School: Kilkenny CBS
Favourite player: Eoin Murphy
Favourite other sport: Kayaking
The Kilmacow squad
Tom Butler (14)
School: Abbey Community College, Ferrybank
Favourite player: ‘Chap’ Cleere
Favourite other sport: Motorsport
Jack Murphy (17)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Padraig Walsh
Favourite other sport: Football
Kieran Dowling (17)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Eoin Murphy
Favourite other sport: Football
Conor Walsh (17)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Football
Eoin Walsh (16).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Gaelic football
Fergal Sutton (17)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Eoin Larkin
Favourite other sport: Gaelic football
Stephen Moore (17)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Cillian Buckley
Favourite other sport: Basketball
Fionn Blanche (17).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Richie Leahy
Favourite other sport: Football
Billy Phelan (16).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Paddy Deegan
Favourite other sport: Football
Liam Lacey (16)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Adrian Mullen
Favourite other sport: Badminton
Harry Twomey (16)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Huw Lawlor
Favourite other sport: Football
Paddy Regan (16).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: DJ Carey
Favourite other sport: Gaelic football
Darragh Kelly (15)
School: Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale
Favourite player: Henry Shefflin
Favourite other sport: Football
Jack O’Neill (15)
School: DLS, Waterford
Favourite player: Henry Shefflin
Favourite other sport: Football
Tadhg Connolly (15).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Lee Chin
Favourite other sport: Cross-country running
Dev Lowe (16).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Tommy Walsh
Favourite other sport: Badminton
Ted Doyle (15)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Colin Fennelly
Favourite other sport: Athletics
James Walsh (15)
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Huw Lawlor
Favourite other sport: Athletics
Donnacdha Williams (15).
School: DLS, Waterford
Favourite player: Padraig Walsh
Favourite other sport: Rugby
Josh Mate (15).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Richie Hogan
Favourite other sport: Football
Fionn Walsh (15).
School: Colaiste Cois Siuire, Mooncoin
Favourite player: TJ Reid
Favourite other sport: Football
Ciaran Murray (14).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Tommy Walsh
Favourite other sport: Football
Sean Dowling (14).
School: Abbey CC
Favourite player: Cillian Buckley
Favourite other sport: Golf
