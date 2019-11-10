Shamrocks Leinster game brought forward to Saturday

Kilkenny champions, Shamrocks of Ballyhale will resume their chase for Leinster club senior hurling honours in Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Originally the Cats has been booked for a Sunday date against St Martin’s of Wexford in the semi-finals. The Slaneysiders asked for a change because their senior camoige team is also in Leinster club action next weekend.

Shamrocks had no problem playing on Saturday, and so the game was brought forward 24 hours.

The two other Kilkenny representatives in the Leinster club championships, Tullaroan (intermediate) and Conahy Shamrocks (junior) will also be playing on Saturday at home venues.

Fixtures

Saturday

AIB Leinster club intermediate hurling championship semi-finals

John Lockes, Callan (1.30pm) - Tullaroan (Kilkenny) v Naas (Kildare); Aughrim (1.30pm) Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Seir Kierans (Offaly)



AIB Leinster club junior hurling championship semi-finals

Westmeath venue (1.30pm) - Cullion (Westmeath) v Ballygarrett Realt na Mara (Wexford)); Polo Grounds, Jenkinstown (1.30pm) - Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Clonguish Gaels (Longford)

AIB Leinster club senior hurling championship semi-final

UPMC Nowlan Park (1.30pm) - Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Martin’s (Wexford)

Sunday

AIB Leinster club SHC semi-final

Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow (1.30pm) - St Mullin’s (Carlow) v Rathdowney Errill (Laois).

Extra time and winner on the day if necessary.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.