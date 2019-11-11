All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 A hurling championship

Dicksboro 0-27, Graigue Ballycallan 0-8

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 B hurling championship 

Tullaroan 1-21, Young Irelands 0-9

Galmoy/Windgap 2-12, Erin’s Own 0-12

St Lachtain's 5-17, John Lockes 2-9

Rower Inistioge 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-8

Lisdowney 2-18, Clara 2-13

Glenmore 3-15, Conahy Shamrocks 0-19

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 C hurling championship

Barrow Rangers 1-18, St Patrick's 2-10

Cloneen 3-11, Fenians 1-11

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling

Shamrocks Ballyhale 1-13, Dunnamaggin 1-10

O'Loughlin Gaels 6-16, Mooncoin 2-14

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling semi-final

Bennettsbridge 1-12, Danesfort 2-8

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling quarter-final 

St Martin's 1-10, Piltown 1-9

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship final

Kilmacow 5-11, Blacks and Whites 2-8

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13-a-side final

Shamrocks Ballyhale 2-9, Conahy Shamrocks 2-6

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster FL final

Gaelscoil Osraí 3-8, St Patricks DLS 1-0

