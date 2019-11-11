All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 A hurling championship
Dicksboro 0-27, Graigue Ballycallan 0-8
JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 B hurling championship
Tullaroan 1-21, Young Irelands 0-9
Galmoy/Windgap 2-12, Erin’s Own 0-12
St Lachtain's 5-17, John Lockes 2-9
Rower Inistioge 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-8
Lisdowney 2-18, Clara 2-13
Glenmore 3-15, Conahy Shamrocks 0-19
JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 C hurling championship
Barrow Rangers 1-18, St Patrick's 2-10
Cloneen 3-11, Fenians 1-11
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling
Shamrocks Ballyhale 1-13, Dunnamaggin 1-10
O'Loughlin Gaels 6-16, Mooncoin 2-14
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling semi-final
Bennettsbridge 1-12, Danesfort 2-8
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling quarter-final
St Martin's 1-10, Piltown 1-9
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship final
Kilmacow 5-11, Blacks and Whites 2-8
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13-a-side final
Shamrocks Ballyhale 2-9, Conahy Shamrocks 2-6
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster FL final
Gaelscoil Osraí 3-8, St Patricks DLS 1-0
