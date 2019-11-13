The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:

THURSDAY

U-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 2

Spa Utd v Evergreen Ath, 7.15pm.

FRIDAY

U-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Evergreen x3 v Bridge Utd x3, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Leinster Youths’ Cup

St Joseph’s v Freebooters, 11.30am.

U-19 League

Thomastown Utd v Callan Utd, 2pm.

Highview Ath v Lions, 2pm.

U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Thomastown Utd v Deen Celtic Ath, 11am.

Freebooters v Callan Utd, Watershed 2.30pm.

U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1A

Evergreen Boys v Paulstown 06, 11am.

East End Utd v Highview Ath, 12.30pm.

Deen Celtic Boys v Clover Utd, 12.30pm.

U-15 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Evergreen v Southend Utd, 3pm.

U-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown v Evergreen Ath.

Thomastown Utd v Evergreen City.

Callan Utd v Stoneyford Utd, 2pm.

Lions v Bridge Utd, 2pm.

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Lions v Evergreen Ath, 12.30pm.

Thomastown Ath v Stoneyford Ath, 12.45pm.

Deen Celtic Ath v Bridge Utd Ath, 2.30pm.

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Highview Ath v Callan Utd, 12.30pm.

Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 2.30pm.

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2

Thomastown Boys v Clover Utd, 12.30pm.

Evergreen City v Bridge Boys, 1pm.

Freebooters City v Stoneyford Boys, Watershed 4pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1A

Thomastown Boys v Freebooters City, 11am.

U-13 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Evergreen v Southend Utd (Waterford), 4.15pm.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 1 (11am)

Thomastown Ath v Stoneyford Ath.

Bridge Utd Ath v Freebooters Boys.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Paulstown 06 v Callan Ath, 11am.

Highview Ath v Spa Utd, 11am.

Bridge Boys v Deen Celtic Ath, 12.30pm.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 2

East End Utd v Clover Utd, 10.30am.

Deen Boys v Evergreen City, 11am.

Callan Boys v Fort Rangers, 11.15am.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Evergreen Dynamos v Thomastown City, 11am.

Lions Boys v River Rangers, 11am.

Stoneyford Boys v Freebooters City, 2pm.

U-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown Utd v Stoneyford Utd 1.

Piltown No 2 v Spa Utd.

Piltown No 1 v Evergreen.

Freebooters Utd v Bridge Utd, Fair Green 10.30am.

Stoneyford Utd No 2 v Callan Utd, 11am.

Freebooters City v Lions, Fair Green 12 noon.

U-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Thomastown Utd x3 v Callan Utd x3, 9.45am.

Evergreen x3 v Lions x2, 2.30pm.

U-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

East End Utd x1 v River Rangers, 11.15am.

Freebooters x3 v Clover Utd x2, Watershed 11.30am.

Highview Ath x2 v Deen Celtic x2, 2pm.

Spa Utd x1 v Stoneyford Utd x2, 3pm.

U-8 Schoolboys’ Development

Thomastown Utd x4 v Evergreen x3, 9.45am.

Callan Utd x3 v Freebooters x2, 10am.

Evergreen x3 v Stoneyford Utd x3, 11am.

Freebooters x2 v Clover Utd x2, Watershed 10am.

East End Utd x1 v Freebooters x2, 10am.

Highview Ath x2 v Lions x2, 10am.

SUNDAY

Leinster Junior Cup

Evergreen v Straffen, 11.30am.

Thomastown Utd v New Oak Boys, 11.30am.

Newpark v Raheny, 12.30pm.

St Canice’s CU Premier Division

Deen Celtic A v Freebooters B, 11am.

Freebooters A v Bridge Utd A, 11am.

Intosport.ie Division 1

Fort Rangers v East End Utd, 11am.

Stoneyford Utd v Evergreen B, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

River Rangers v Lions, 11am.

Highview Ath B v Bridge Utd B, 2pm.

Thomastown Utd B v Castlewarren Celtic, 2pm.

U-17 League

Freebooters v Highview Ath, Fair Green 2pm.

Lions v Callan Utd, 2pm.

Evergreen v Thomastown Utd, 2pm.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Lions Ath v Evergreen Ath, 10.30am.

MONDAY

U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Spa Utd v Evergreen Ath, 7.15pm.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Freebooters Ath v Evergreen Boys, Watershed 7.15pm.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Spa Utd v East End Utd, 7pm.

