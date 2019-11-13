The Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week
THURSDAY
U-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 2
Spa Utd v Evergreen Ath, 7.15pm.
FRIDAY
U-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Evergreen x3 v Bridge Utd x3, 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
Leinster Youths’ Cup
St Joseph’s v Freebooters, 11.30am.
U-19 League
Thomastown Utd v Callan Utd, 2pm.
Highview Ath v Lions, 2pm.
U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1
Thomastown Utd v Deen Celtic Ath, 11am.
Freebooters v Callan Utd, Watershed 2.30pm.
U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1A
Evergreen Boys v Paulstown 06, 11am.
East End Utd v Highview Ath, 12.30pm.
Deen Celtic Boys v Clover Utd, 12.30pm.
U-15 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Evergreen v Southend Utd, 3pm.
U-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Piltown v Evergreen Ath.
Thomastown Utd v Evergreen City.
Callan Utd v Stoneyford Utd, 2pm.
Lions v Bridge Utd, 2pm.
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Lions v Evergreen Ath, 12.30pm.
Thomastown Ath v Stoneyford Ath, 12.45pm.
Deen Celtic Ath v Bridge Utd Ath, 2.30pm.
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A
Highview Ath v Callan Utd, 12.30pm.
Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 2.30pm.
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2
Thomastown Boys v Clover Utd, 12.30pm.
Evergreen City v Bridge Boys, 1pm.
Freebooters City v Stoneyford Boys, Watershed 4pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1A
Thomastown Boys v Freebooters City, 11am.
U-13 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Evergreen v Southend Utd (Waterford), 4.15pm.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 1 (11am)
Thomastown Ath v Stoneyford Ath.
Bridge Utd Ath v Freebooters Boys.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 1A
Paulstown 06 v Callan Ath, 11am.
Highview Ath v Spa Utd, 11am.
Bridge Boys v Deen Celtic Ath, 12.30pm.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 2
East End Utd v Clover Utd, 10.30am.
Deen Boys v Evergreen City, 11am.
Callan Boys v Fort Rangers, 11.15am.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 2A
Evergreen Dynamos v Thomastown City, 11am.
Lions Boys v River Rangers, 11am.
Stoneyford Boys v Freebooters City, 2pm.
U-10 Schoolgirls’ League
Thomastown Utd v Stoneyford Utd 1.
Piltown No 2 v Spa Utd.
Piltown No 1 v Evergreen.
Freebooters Utd v Bridge Utd, Fair Green 10.30am.
Stoneyford Utd No 2 v Callan Utd, 11am.
Freebooters City v Lions, Fair Green 12 noon.
U-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Thomastown Utd x3 v Callan Utd x3, 9.45am.
Evergreen x3 v Lions x2, 2.30pm.
U-10 Schoolboys’ League Black
East End Utd x1 v River Rangers, 11.15am.
Freebooters x3 v Clover Utd x2, Watershed 11.30am.
Highview Ath x2 v Deen Celtic x2, 2pm.
Spa Utd x1 v Stoneyford Utd x2, 3pm.
U-8 Schoolboys’ Development
Thomastown Utd x4 v Evergreen x3, 9.45am.
Callan Utd x3 v Freebooters x2, 10am.
Evergreen x3 v Stoneyford Utd x3, 11am.
Freebooters x2 v Clover Utd x2, Watershed 10am.
East End Utd x1 v Freebooters x2, 10am.
Highview Ath x2 v Lions x2, 10am.
SUNDAY
Leinster Junior Cup
Evergreen v Straffen, 11.30am.
Thomastown Utd v New Oak Boys, 11.30am.
Newpark v Raheny, 12.30pm.
St Canice’s CU Premier Division
Deen Celtic A v Freebooters B, 11am.
Freebooters A v Bridge Utd A, 11am.
Intosport.ie Division 1
Fort Rangers v East End Utd, 11am.
Stoneyford Utd v Evergreen B, 11am.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2
River Rangers v Lions, 11am.
Highview Ath B v Bridge Utd B, 2pm.
Thomastown Utd B v Castlewarren Celtic, 2pm.
U-17 League
Freebooters v Highview Ath, Fair Green 2pm.
Lions v Callan Utd, 2pm.
Evergreen v Thomastown Utd, 2pm.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 1
Lions Ath v Evergreen Ath, 10.30am.
MONDAY
U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1
Spa Utd v Evergreen Ath, 7.15pm.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 1
Freebooters Ath v Evergreen Boys, Watershed 7.15pm.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A
Spa Utd v East End Utd, 7pm.
