Danesfort drive on in Kilkenny under-21 championship

Danesfort mounted a real backs to the wall effort during the closing minutes to hold out for a fine win over Dunnamaggin in the Kilkenny under-21 Roinn A hurling championship in Danesfort today.

Heading into the closing quarter the winners had a man red carded following an off the ball incident, when the score was 1-9 to 0-9. They never blinked, however.

Instead they doubled up on their efforts, and during the following minutes points from Padraig Mullen and James Mullally (2) against one reply from Rory Lodge took Danesfort 1-12 to 0-10 clear with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

From there to the finish Dunnamaggin mounted a ferocious chase, which included going for goals from two close in frees in injury-time. However, Danesfort held out and they now face either champions, Shamrocks (Ballyhale) or James Stephens.

Dunnamaggin were the more creative side during the first half, but after they shot eight wides they trailed by 0-7 to 0-8 at the rest.

Danesfort opened the second half with a point from Ciaran Mullen and then a goal from Daire O’Neill which boosted their spirits. It was far from plain sailing afterwards, but a battling quality carried them through in the end.

SCORERS: Danesfort - James Mullally (0-10, nine frees); Daire O'Neill (1-2); Padraig Mullen, Ciaran Mullen (0-1 each). Dunnamaggin - Harry Walsh (0-6, five frees, one 65); Conor Hoban (0-4, frees); Ian Walsh (0-2); Rory Lodge, Alex Moore, Brian Farrell (0-1 each).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.