Kilkenny members turn out in force for Captains' dinner

The Kilkenny golf club club Captains Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy hosted their joint dinner in the Clubhouse on Saturday. Over 100 members enjoyed an excellent meal catered for by Barry Joyce and his team.

Peter Walkin and his crew ensured guests thirsts were quenched at all times.

The Captains enjoyed their year in office and appreciated the support given by the various committees, team managers and members.

PRESENTATION: There is a men’s prize presentation on Friday (6.45pm). All outstanding prizes for November and December will be presented.

CHRISTMAS MIXED: The annual Christmas mixed competition, sponsored by James Walsh, Toyota main dealers, will be played on Sunday, December 15. The draw for partners will be made on Saturday (6pm). No deletions after this.

The format will be a four person team event with a shotgun start at 11.am. Two scores to count.

Entry is €15 to include a hot plate after golf.

Place names on the entry sheet in the foyer before 6pm on Saturday. Participants are requested to arrive by 10.30am on Sunday to sign in and collect their scorecard.

DIARY DATES: The annual meeting of the ladies club will be in the clubhouse this evening (Wednesday) 8pm.

On Thursday, December 12 the gents club annual meeting will be held in the clubhouse (7.30pm).

Motions must be submitted by Thursday.

COURSE NEWS: Golfers have been reminded to bring a bag of sand-mix with them when playing to repair pitch marks. Rake the bunkers too, is the request.

CROSSCARD: Check-in time for Saturday’s Crosscard is up to 12.45pm for a shotgun start at 1pm.

Club caterer, Barry Joyce, has a special Crosscard sharing plate available (€10).

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, three person team event, 1 Brian Cullen (10/8), Pat Walshe (9/7), Paul Hanafin (18/14) 67 (b7); 2 Tony Butler (12/9), Eamon Brennan (7/5), Noel Maher (13/10) 67; 3 Pat Butler, snr (7/5), Pat Butler, jnr (9/7), Tony O’Reilly (25/19) 66.

Two's Club - 6th Brian Cullen, Liam Barrett; 17th John Grace, Joe Hyland, Gerald Fogarty, Ollie Cullen, Eamon O’Connor, James Hogan, Brian Meredith; 18th Stephen Sheenan.

Each 'Two' receives €21.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday’s gents Crosscard, 1 Joe O'Neill, Philip O'Neill, Eugene Coyne, Richie McEvoy 63pts(b6); 2 Noel Maher, Willie Murphy, Peter Ryan, Ronan Morrissey 63pts; 3 Pat Walsh, Pat Hickey, PJ Martin, Ben McGarry 62pts (b6); 4 Seamus Rochford, Gerry Leahy, Jerry O'Dwyer, Tony O'Reilly 62pts; 5 Martin Hanrick, Morgan Doyle, Tom Moore, Roger Ryan 60pts (b6).

League table, round four, 1 Ben McGarry 68; 2. Philip O'Neill 53; 3 Aidan Phelan, Liam Cody 52; 5 Pat Walsh 51; 6 Dermot Doyle 50; 7 PJ Martin 49; 8 Denis Brophy 48; 9 Pat Hickey 47; 10 Pat Collins, Ronan Morrissey 46.

Senior gents, November 28, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Matt Ruth, Mick O'Flynn, Maurice Ryan, Seamus O'Sullivan 60; 2 Tom Gunning, Noel O'Sullivan, Pat O'Briain, Nicky Lawlor 59; 3 Proinnsias O'hAilín, Martin Mullane, Andy Hughes, Joe O'Driscoll 58; 4 Liam Cody, Gabriel Maher, Eugene Orr, Mick Crotty 57 (b6); 5 Pat Drennan, Geoff Meagher, Shem Lawlor, Liam O'Carroll 57 (b3); 6 Pat Collins, Reay Brandon, Eddie Geraghty, Myles McCabe 57 (b6); 7 John King, Michael McCarthy, Oliver Duggan, Liam Barry 56.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The Christmas outing and party list is now on the seniors notice board.

The last outing of the year is on Thursday, December 19 (Scramble). It will be followed by the Christmas Party.

IRISH OPEN: Have you a house for let out during the Irish Open? If so contact Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger (056 776 1730).

Houses will be required for the week, Sunday to Sunday, May 25/31 inclusive 2020.

LADIES CLUB: The annual meeting of the Ladies Club will be in the clubhouse on Wednesday, December 11 (8pm).

Motions must be submitted by Wednesday, December 4.

The annual Christmas party will be on Friday. It will commence with a mulled wine reception at 7.30pm and will be followed by dinner, to include a glass of wine, at €20.

The presentation of the Christmas fare prizes will follow after dinner.

Results November 26, 13 hole Stableford Christmas fare, 1 Mary Browne (28) 27pts (28-1); 2 Catherine Leahy (22) 23pts (b4).

The inclement weather led to Tuesday’s card being cancelled.

Senior ladies, November 28,1 Edith Ogilvie, Mary Moynihan, Breda O’Loughlin 33pts; 2 Joan Cashin, Breda Kavanagh, Margaret Harmer 30pts; 3 Mary Prendergast, Greta Nicholson, Mary Lawlor 28pts; 4 Catherine Barrett, Breda Comerford, Ann O’Dwyer 27pts.

The next competition is on Thursday over nine holes. Check in is before 9.20am for tee off at 9.30am.

The senior ladies Christmas luncheon will be on Thursday, December 12. The sheet is on the notice board.

BRIDGE: November 25, 14 table Mitchell, 1 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 2 Catherine King and Joan Cashin; 3 Phyl Doyle and Cecily Costello; 4 Mary Bradshaw and Joan O’Sullivan; 5 Geraldine Buckley and Mary Walsh.

Monday is the Christmas prize night. The Christmas dinner and prize giving will be on Monday, December 16.

Participants are asked to gather at 7.30pm for sit-down at 8pm.

SNOOKER: Participants are reminded that all first round matches in the Patrick Wall memorial singles tournament must be completed by this weekend.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.20 to 9am members time, 11am to 12.20pm guest/member/visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 8.28 to 9am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 8.28 to 9.16am members time, 10.44 to 11.56am Society, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Saturday, 8.28 to 9.08am members time, 9.16 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 10.04 to 11.16am Society, 11.24am to 1.24pm course blocked for Crosscard (gents Saturday Crosscard); Sunday, 8.28am to 1.16pm ladies and gents competition (gents, December Hamper, 13 hole Scotch foursomes; ladies 13 hole singles); Monday, 8.28 to 9.24am members time, 11.am to 12.52pm gents December hamper, 13 hole Scotch foursomes, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Tuesday, 8.28 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.56am ladies 13 holes, 10.04 to 10.28am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.36 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 13 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, December 10, 8.36 to 9.24am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time.

CASTLECOMER

The club was in mourning following the death of Paddy Curry, former head greenkeeper and Men’s Captain.

Paddy was directly associated with the club through five decades. He joined the golf club at “The Lawn” in Drumgoole in the second half of the 1970s and, after acquiring a love for playing the game, soon graduated into greenkeeping as well.

When the course opened as an 18-hole course in the spring of 2003, Paddy served as head greenkeeper during this transition and at the start of the 18 hole course.

A keen golfer, he represented the club in the JB Carr interclub competition. He was appointed captain of the golf club in 2009, in what was a memorable year for him and his family.

He is survived by his son Michael and his wife Noreen and their children Paraic and Áine, daughters Ann and Mary and families and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

SENIORS: Many of the seniors travelled to Carlow following the death of former member Paschal Byrne. Sympathy went to his daughters Annette and Deirdre and his son Tom and their families.

MEETING: The 20th annual meeting of the men’s club was held in the clubhouse in recently. Outgoing captain, Martin O’Neill acknowledged all those who contributed greatly to the smooth running of the club right across the board. He complimented competition secretary Eamonn Breen for his great commitment and dedication to the club, as well as course manager Michael Doheny and greenkeeper Colin Hughes.

He praised the work of the Get into Golf for Men initiative by Seamie Brennan and his team. He also praised the work of Del Todd and his team promoting junior golf in the club.

Secretary Matt Dooley congratulated all the teams and managers on the inter club scene and winners of the club competitions. He singled out scratch golfer Michael Buggy for breaking the course record during the year with a round of 64 in competition.

Treasurer Liam Mooney gave a detailed written report on the finances of the men’s club. More golfers, in all categories, played golf in Castlecomer in 2019, which had favourable weather all year.

Incoming captain Seán Scanlon praised Martin O’Neill and the outgoing officers and committee for their great work. In his address he announced John Lacy as his vice-captain.

The annual meeting of the Joint Club will be held on December 12 at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Officers elected were: Seán Scanlon (captain), John Lacy (vice-captain), Matt Dooley (secretary), Liam Mooney (treasurer), Eamonn Breen (competition secretary), Michael Buggy (handicap secretary), John Kelly (PRO). Committee: Paul Rice, Tom Peterson, Michael Doheny, Seamie Brennan, Tom Mooney.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 9, 22, 23 and 25. The jackpot is now €6,800.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors 14-hole classic. Saturday & Sunday: Winter 14-hole singles (round five). Winter Team League (round three).

GOWRAN PARK

The annual meeting of Gowran Park GC is on Friday.

WINTER: The Winter Series weekly open singles competition continues tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday. The weekly qualifier continues until March with the top three plus equals going forward the final.

LADIES: Results, ladies 11-hole weekly hamper competition, November 27: 1 Mary McEvoy (28), 23pts; 2 Eithne Byrne (26), 22pts; 3 Ger Hickey (19), 21pts.

Team B has stretched their lead at the top of the Kathleen Whitehead league. They now have 390pts, eight points in front of Team C.

Results, ladies gala scramble: 1 Helena McCormack (16), Carmel Coone (36), Margaret Bower (24), Kerri Bolger (28), 28.8; 2 Judy Dick (10), Catherine Walsh (37), Bridget Mullins (28), Gay Latchford (25), 29.0; 3 Rachel Dick (12), Briedette O’Donnell (37), Mary McEvoy (28), Marie Murphy (37), 29.3.

The Ladies held their Christmas Gala competition, followed by a meal and presentation of prizes, on Sunday.

Golfer of the Year (18 holes): Ann Mullins. Golfer of the Year (nine holes): Ann O’Shea. Senior Matchplay: 1 Rachel Dick, 2 Sinead Kearney. Junior Matchplay: 1 Eithne Byrne, Charlotte Booth. ILGU Silver Medal Winner: Judy Dick. Bronze Medal Winner: Mary Delehanty. Silver Spoon Winner: Judy Dick.

GOLDEN: Results, golden golfers three-person scramble, November 29: 1 Frank Costello (12), David Bambrick (18), Noreen Bookle (29), 33.1 nett; 2 Jimmy Dunne (17), Kathleen Lanigan (22), Peter O’Shea (23), 36.8 nett; 3 John Greene (19), Tom Dack (22), Mandy Curry (38), 37.1 nett.

BORRIS

Results, two-person team competition, December 1: 1 Aidan Somers (18) & Mick Coady (18), 54pts; 2 John Joe Nolan (18) & Joe O’Neill (11), 53pts; 3 David Doyle (12) & TC Clarke (18), 51pts.

NINE: Results, weekly nine-hole singles: 1 Pierce Brennan (12), 21pts; 2 Pierce Brennan, 21pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, November 28: 1 Jo Byrne (21), 36½ nett; 2 Bernie Byrne (10), 38 nett; 3 Kathy Mitchell (19), 38 ½ nett.

