New Kilkenny jersey unveiled for 2020 campaign

Feast your eyes on the new Kilkenny GAA jersey!

Manufacturers O'Neills have unveiled the new shirt Kilkenny's GAA stars will wear in 2020.

Styled in the traditional black and amber colours the jersey features three stripes on the sleeve, an embroidered Kilkenny badge and Cill Chainnigh print on the upper back.

The jersey is designed from a high-performance fabric to keep players and fans cool and comfy and is finished with the signature O'Neills Branding.

You can view the new jersey on the O'Neills site by clicking here: