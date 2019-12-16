All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
JJ Kavanagh and Sons SF relegation final
James Stephens 2-11, Glenmore 3-6
JJ Kavanagh and Sons under-21 A HC final
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19, Shamrocks Ballyhale 0-13
JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 B HC final
Lisdowney 1-16, Piltown 1-7
JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 C HC semi-final
Slieverue 2-8, Emeralds 1-8
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling semi-final
Dicksboro 0-19, Thomastown 1-11
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling league final
Mooncoin 2-16, Mullinavat 0-16
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling semi-final
Conahy Shamrocks 0-20, John Lockes 2-11
Kilkenny Citroen Centre minor C FC quarter-final
Glenmore 5-13, Barrow Rangers 2-2
