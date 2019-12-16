All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

JJ Kavanagh and Sons SF relegation final

James Stephens 2-11, Glenmore 3-6

JJ Kavanagh and Sons under-21 A HC final

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19, Shamrocks Ballyhale 0-13

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 B HC final 

Lisdowney 1-16, Piltown 1-7

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 C HC semi-final

Slieverue 2-8, Emeralds 1-8

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling semi-final

Dicksboro 0-19, Thomastown 1-11

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling league final

Mooncoin 2-16, Mullinavat 0-16

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling semi-final

Conahy Shamrocks 0-20, John Lockes 2-11

Kilkenny Citroen Centre minor C FC quarter-final

Glenmore 5-13, Barrow Rangers 2-2

