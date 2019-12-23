The Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:
Masita All-Ireland PPS junior hurling final replay
Pres Athenry 1-17, St Kieran’s College 0-17
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Under 21 Roinn C HC final
Carrickshock 0-15, Slieverue 0-14
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling semi-final
Lisdowney 0-25, Mullinavat 3-15
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling League final
St Martin's 3-20, St Lachtain's 4-10
Duggan Steel Under-15 B FC semi-final
Kilmacow 2-12, Railyard 1-11
