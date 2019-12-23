The Kilkenny GAA results

The Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:

Masita All-Ireland PPS junior hurling final replay

Pres Athenry 1-17, St Kieran’s College 0-17

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Under 21 Roinn C HC final

Carrickshock 0-15, Slieverue 0-14

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling semi-final

 Lisdowney 0-25, Mullinavat 3-15

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling League final

St Martin's 3-20, St Lachtain's 4-10

Duggan Steel Under-15 B FC semi-final

Kilmacow 2-12, Railyard 1-11

