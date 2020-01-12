Wexford scoring blast buries Kilkenny

At the one moment they appeared to have created an opportunity to get on top Kilkenny lost their footing and ultimately this Walsh Cup senior hurling semi-final in John Locke Park today.

The Cats pulled a 0-5 to 1-8 deficit at half-time back to the minimum after Eoin O’Shea pointed in the 48th minute. Wexford’s lead was sliced to 1-8 to 1-7.

The goal was scored from a penalty by goalie Eoin Murphy following a foul on Billy Ryan.

However, the Slaneysiders recovered smartly and dusted themselves down. During the following 15 minutes they went on an uninterrupted scoring spree of 1-7 to open out a match winning lead of 2-15 to 1-7.

Aidan Nolan, who led the take over charged by shooting 1-2 immediately following O’Shea’s point, did very well to guide Wexford into safe territory, and really the match was over after that.

The ticket into the final next weekend against Galway belonged to Davy Fitzgerald’s men.

The game was a low key affair, but about 5,000 or so fans turned out on what was a bright but cold afternoon to welcome in the new hurling season.

The context of the match was - Wexford started with six of their championship side, and six players making their senior debut; Kilkenny, who only returned from their holiday in Florida in recent days, had three of their All-Ireland final team.

SCORERS: Wexford - J.O’Connor (0-7, five frees); A. Nolan (1-2); M. Dwyer (1-0); D. Dunne, A. Shore, H. Kehoe (0-2 each); P. Foley, G. Bailey (0-1 each); C. McDonald (0-1, free). Kilkenny - E. O’Shea (0-3, two frees); E. Murphy (1-0, penalty); P. Holden (0-3, frees); J. Maher (0-2); G. Aylward (0-1).

Wexford - J. Lawlor; G. Molloy, J. O’Connor, M. Furlong; P. Foley, R. Donohoe, G. Bailey; A. Rochford, K. Foley; J. O’Connor, A. Nolan, D. Dunne; H. Kehoe, A. Shore, M. Dwyer. Subs - S. Murphy for Donohoe (inj) 28th min; S. Donohoe for Foley 40th min; P. Morris for K. Foley 49th min; C. McDonald for H. Kehoe 49th min; P. Foley for M. Furlong 60th min; K.O’Grady for M. Dwyer 66th min.

Kilkenny - E. Murphy; C. Delaney, P. Deegan, C. Wallace; D. Blanchfield, C. Fogarty, T. Kenny; P. O’Carroll, J. Maher; A. Nolan, S. Murphy, P. Holden; C. Hennessy, B. Ryan, G. Aylward. Subs - J. Burke for J. Maher ht; E. O’Shea for S. Murphy 40th min; S. Donnelly for C. Hennessy 44th min; M. Butler for P. Holden 50th min.

Referee - S. Stack (Dublin).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.