Extra time will be played in club finals, if necessary

The GAA has confirmed that extra time will be played, if necessary, in the three All-Ireland club hurling finals which will be played in Croke Park at the weekend.

Shamrocks from Ballyhale (senior), Tullaroan (intermediate) and Conahy Shamrocks (junior) have all qualified for finals. The senior game will be played on Sunday, and the other two on Saturday.

SATURDAY

AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final

Croke Park: Conahy Shamrocks v Russell Rovers (Cork) at 4pm. Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)

ET if necessary

AIB All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship final

Croke Park: Tullaroan v Fr O'Neill’s of Cork at 6pm. Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

ET if necessary.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland club senior hurling championship final

Croke Park: Shamrocks of Ballyhale v Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary at 2pm. Referee: Colm Lyons (Corcaigh)

ET if necessary

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League final

TBC: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (7.30pm).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.