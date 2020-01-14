Extra time will be played in club finals, if necessary
The GAA has confirmed that extra time will be played, if necessary, in the three All-Ireland club hurling finals which will be played in Croke Park at the weekend.
Shamrocks from Ballyhale (senior), Tullaroan (intermediate) and Conahy Shamrocks (junior) have all qualified for finals. The senior game will be played on Sunday, and the other two on Saturday.
SATURDAY
AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final
Croke Park: Conahy Shamrocks v Russell Rovers (Cork) at 4pm. Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)
ET if necessary
AIB All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship final
Croke Park: Tullaroan v Fr O'Neill’s of Cork at 6pm. Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)
ET if necessary.
SUNDAY
All-Ireland club senior hurling championship final
Croke Park: Shamrocks of Ballyhale v Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary at 2pm. Referee: Colm Lyons (Corcaigh)
ET if necessary
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League final
TBC: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (7.30pm).
