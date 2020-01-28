All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures
The following are the upcoming Kilkenny GAA fixtures:
FRIDAY
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group B, Round 2
Danesfort: Danesfort v Dicksboro (8pm)
SATURDAY
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group A, Round 2
Clara: Clara v Muckalee (2pm).
Mooncoin: Mullinavat v Mooncoin (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and son SFL, Group B, Round 2
Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny v James Stephens (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group B, Round 2
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Piltown (2pm)
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Young Irelands (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group A, Round 2
Inistioge: Lisdowney v Rower Inistioge (2pm)
Thomastown: Thomastown v Erin’s Own (2pm)
JJ Kavanagha nd sons JFL, Group A, Round 2
Windgap: Windgap v Barrow Rangers (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B, Round 2
Moneenroe: Railyard v Kilmacow (2pm)
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Tullaroan (2pm)
Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling semi-final
St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Shamrocks Ballyhale (2pm)
Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling final
Dr Tierney Park: Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks (1pm).
SUNDAY
Allianz National Hurling League, Round 2
Netwatch Cullen Park: Carlow v Kilkenny (2pm). Ref: Cathal McAllister (Cork)
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group C, Round 2
Moneenroe: Railyard v Conahy Shamrocks (11am)
St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am)
JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group A, Round 2
Coon: Carrickshock v Muckalee (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-15 A football championship final
Jenkinstown: O'Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro (11am)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group B, Round 3
Danesfort: Danesfort v Kilmoganny (8pm).
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group B, Round 3
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v James Stephens (8pm).
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on