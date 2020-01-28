All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the upcoming Kilkenny GAA fixtures:

FRIDAY

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group  B, Round 2

Danesfort: Danesfort v Dicksboro (8pm)

SATURDAY

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group A, Round 2

Clara: Clara v Muckalee (2pm).

Mooncoin: Mullinavat v Mooncoin (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and son SFL, Group B, Round 2

Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny v James Stephens (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group B, Round 2

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Piltown (2pm)

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Young Irelands (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group A, Round 2

Inistioge: Lisdowney v Rower Inistioge (2pm)

Thomastown: Thomastown v Erin’s Own (2pm)

JJ Kavanagha nd sons JFL, Group A, Round 2

Windgap: Windgap v Barrow Rangers (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B, Round 2

Moneenroe: Railyard v Kilmacow (2pm)

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Tullaroan (2pm)

Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling semi-final

St. John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Shamrocks Ballyhale (2pm)

Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling final 

Dr Tierney Park: Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks (1pm).

SUNDAY

Allianz National Hurling League, Round 2

Netwatch Cullen Park: Carlow v Kilkenny (2pm). Ref: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group C, Round 2

Moneenroe: Railyard v Conahy Shamrocks (11am)

St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am)

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group A, Round 2 

Coon: Carrickshock v Muckalee (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-15 A football championship final 

Jenkinstown: O'Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro (11am)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group B, Round 3

Danesfort: Danesfort v Kilmoganny (8pm).

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group B, Round 3 

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v James Stephens (8pm).

