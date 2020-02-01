Hogan back in Kilkenny team for visit to Carlow

Former Hurler of the Year, Richie Hogan, will return to the Kilkenny attack for tomorrow’s second round game in the Allianz National Hurling League against Carlow.

The Cats beat Dublin last weekend. They will be chasing a second success when they go to Netwatch Cullen Park before travelling to Wexford in the third round.

Kilkenny (SH v Carlow) - E. Murphy; C. Wallace, H. Lawlor, C. Delaney; M. Cody, P. Deegan, M. Carey; C. Fogarty, A. Murphy; B. Ryan, W. Walsh, J. Maher; B. Sheehan, R. Hogan, G. Aylward.

Subs - D. Brennan, T. Walsh, A. Nolan, T. Kenny, D. Blanchfield, N. Brassil, L. Scanlon, M. Keoghan, L. Blanchfield, T. O’Dwyer.

