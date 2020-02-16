BREAKING: Wexford v Kilkenny game to go ahead

The Kilkenny versus Wexford National Hurling League Division 1B clash fixed for Chadwicks Wexford Park today (2pm) is set to go ahead.

The pitch took a bit of a battering during the storm yesterday, but it passed an early morning inspection and all is set to go.

Wexford are hoping to extend their unbeaten run against Kilkenny to six games. The Cats haven’t beaten the Slaneysiders since the 2018 Leinster championship.

Kilkenny (SH v Wexford) - E. Murphy; C. Browne, H. Lawlor, C. Wallace; C. Delaney, P. Deegan, C. Buckley; J. Maher, M. Carey; J. Donnelly, A. Murphy, M. Keoghan; B. Ryan, R. Hogan, W. Walsh.

Subs - D. Brennan, T. Walsh, M. Cody, E. Morrissey, D. Mullen, T. Kenny, D. Blanchfield, A. Nolan, B. Sheehan, T. O’Dwyer.

