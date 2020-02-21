Young hurler of year Adrian Mullen is back to face Clare

Young hurler of the year, Adrian Mullen, has been recalled to the Kilkenny team for Sunday’s fourth round game in the Allianz National Hurling League against Clare in UPMC Nowlan Park (2pm).

Kilkenny continue their rotation policy and have made three changes in personnel from the starting team against Wexford last weekend.

Mullen, who was rested for five weeks after helping Shamrocks from Ballyhale to victory in the All-Ireland club senior final, has been included for his first game of the season. He has been picked at right half forward.

His brother, Darren, who came on as a second half substitute against Wexford, has been retained in defence while Richie Leahy returns after enjoying a terrific run with Carlow IT in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Darren Mullen is the only change in defence. His inclusion frees up Cillian Buckley for duty in midfield alongside Alan Murphy.

Michael Carey, Martin Keoghan and James Maher are the ones who lose out in the reshuffle as Clare chase a fourth victory that could shoot them through to the semi-finals.

Kilkenny (SH v Clare) - D. Brennan; C.Browne, H. Lawlor, C. Wallace; C.Delaney, P. Deegan, D. Mullen; C. Buckley, A. Murphy; A. Mullen, J. Donnelly, R. Leahy; B. Ryan, R. Hogan, W. Walsh.

Subs - T.Walsh, E. Morrissey, M. Carey, M.Cody, T. Kenny, J. Maher, G. Aylward, B. Sheehan, L. Scanlon, T. O’Dwyer, E. Cody.

