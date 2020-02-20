None of the resting Kilkenny players will be rushed back

The order from management to the Kilkenny players this week was to ‘carry on as you were men’.

Manager Brian Cody has confirmed that the current group of players will be on duty for the fourth game in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B against Clare in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday (2pm).

The Shamrocks Ballyhale contingent, and most likely Padraig Walsh from Tullaroan, will not be rushed back into inter-county action.

All are recovery following the serious exertions of the All-Ireland club championships, and they will be brought back when they feel they are ready.

In their absence the group who carried Kilkenny through the games to data against Dublin, Clare and Wexford will drive on against table toppers, Clare.

Played three, won three; no goals conceded; points difference +27.

Those are the impressive figures following Clare’s flying start under inspiring new manager, Brian Lohan.

Next up is the big challenge against Kilkenny, who had their unbeaten run ended by Wexford on Sunday.

Clare are seeking a third successive Allianz League victory over Kilkenny. They won by a point when the sides clashed in Ennis last year and by three points in 2018.

If Clare complete the winning hat trick it would all but guarantee them a place in the knock-out stages.

The winners in Division 1A and 1B qualify for the League semi-finals, while those who finish second and third will reach the quarter-finals.

Kilkenny are very much in the mix in terms of qualifying, even as winners of the group.

It looks most likely, however, that it will all come down to the last series of matches on the weekend after next.

“We are using the League to give new players a chance,” was the message from Brian Cody.

He insisted Kilkenny want to make the knock-out stages, preferably by going straight into the semi-finals, but the players who need a break will be given a break.

The Wexford clash was a big step-up in class relative to what had gone before, and while the Cats played well, they came off second best.

Clare represent another huge obstacle now.

